Go Ahead Quote Me

ACTRESS MIA WASIKOWSKA
ACTRESS MIA WASIKOWSKA
SINGER CHRISTINA AGUILERA
SINGER CHRISTINA AGUILERA
Published
1 hour ago

I love those kinds of comedies where you're playing everything very real and serious and the comedy is in the setup. The scenario and the dialogue is funny enough that you don't have to play the humour as much.

ACTRESS MIA WASIKOWSKA

It's like, if I'm going to be demure and innocent, that's okay. But if I'm going to just be myself, I'm trouble.

SINGER CHRISTINA AGUILERA on the flak she received for her 2002 album Stripped

It became my safe haven where I could go and just create a different world where I didn't have to think about myself.

DIRECTOR MITZI PEIRONE on writing the screenplay for her debut feature film Braid

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 03, 2018, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Learning meaningful life lessons at JCU
Enhance your skill sets by upgrading your qualifications
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!