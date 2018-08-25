Go Ahead Quote Me

Damien Chazelle
Damien Chazelle
Susan Boyle
Susan Boyle
Published
1 hour ago

What's it like, not just the launch, but in that tiny capsule? I wanted to know it beat by beat, all the nitty-gritty.

DIRECTOR DAMIEN CHAZELLE on doing homework for his Neil Armstrong biopic, First Man

Having Cowell in your corner is a life-changer. He's a champion for all his artists, not just me.

SINGER SUSAN BOYLE on how television personality Simon Cowell goes the extra mile for his artists

He's so polite and respectful towards elders. What more can a mother want?

MRS MADHU CHOPRA on singer Nick Jonas, who is engaged to her daughter, actress Priyanka Chopra

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 25, 2018, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Enhance your skill sets by upgrading your qualifications
Top MedTech event showcases how the industry is moving forward in the region
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!