Go Ahead Quote Me

What's it like, not just the launch, but in that tiny capsule? I wanted to know it beat by beat, all the nitty-gritty.

DIRECTOR DAMIEN CHAZELLE on doing homework for his Neil Armstrong biopic, First Man

Having Cowell in your corner is a life-changer. He's a champion for all his artists, not just me.

SINGER SUSAN BOYLE on how television personality Simon Cowell goes the extra mile for his artists

He's so polite and respectful towards elders. What more can a mother want?

MRS MADHU CHOPRA on singer Nick Jonas, who is engaged to her daughter, actress Priyanka Chopra