Go Ahead Quote Me

KRIS JENNER
SINGER DOLLY PARTON
I hope she's okay. I actually left before any of that happened because I typically go to bed at nine o'clock so it was way past my bedtime.

KRIS JENNER on her daughter Kylie's 21st birthday bash where a guest, model Tammy Hembrow, left the party face-down on a stretcher

These are the moments when dreams are born and these are the memories that last forever.

SINGER DOLLY PARTON on how children are inspired by reading

I'm definitely a YouTube-generation kid. I learnt how to make movies and how to edit that way. I quickly formed my point of view.

PHOTOGRAPHER TYLER MITCHELL, 23, who shot Beyonce for Vogue's September issue

