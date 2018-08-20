Go Ahead Quote Me

I was actually with my (three-year-old) kid. And I put him to bed and I enjoyed a fabulous glass of champagne by myself.

ACTRESS JESSICA BIEL on hearing news of her first Emmy nod for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, for her role in The Sinner

Maybe I was lucky to have met the right person at the right time. My life has been very serene.

ACTRESS SOPHIA LOREN who married Carlo Ponti, a film producer who was always by her side to shield her from any unwanted sexual attention

This is not okay. I know this is a shark and I'm not supposed to be scared, but I'm scared!

SINGER MARIAH CAREY when a shark pops up alongside her yacht during a vacation

