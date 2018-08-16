Go Ahead Quote Me

Mark Wahlberg
Kate Mckinnon
Jason Statham
This is not a conspiracy to promote another Transformers movie.

ACTOR MARK WAHLBERG on his car dealership business

I spend so much time in wigs and doing these voices that having to use my own voice made me feel quite naked.

ACTRESS KATE MCKINNON on playing a character more like herself

Those two characters work like oil and water. It's the perfect combination of people.

ACTOR JASON STATHAM on the chemistry between the characters played by him and Dwayne Johnson in the movie The Fate Of The Furious (2017)

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 16, 2018, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
