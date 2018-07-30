Go Ahead Quote Me

My kids would disown me. They do not like to discuss the fact that I'm part of the cartoon.

ACTRESS KRISTEN BELL, who voiced Anna in the movie Frozen (2013), on whether she sings songs from it with her children

For a minute I was like, 'Wait, I don't understand. Am I hated to the bone or am I the world's most beautiful?'

ACTRESS GWYNETH PALTROW on being named "the most hated celebrity in the world" by a tabloid magazine in the same week that she was People's Most Beautiful Woman in 2013

I don't think about my image or my past. When men try to put me on a pedestal, it's the worst. It's isolating and lonely to be so protected.

ACTRESS PAMELA ANDERSON