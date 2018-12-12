Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller receives top British fashion award

Clare Waight Keller, the artistic director of Givenchy, was named British Womenswear Designer of the Year.
Kaia Gerber, who is the daughter of Cindy Crawford, won Model of the Year.
Stepping out for the British Fashion Awards are Victoria Beckham (above) and Penelope Cruz.
Stepping out for the British Fashion Awards are Victoria Beckham and Penelope Cruz (above).
The woman who dressed Meghan Markle when she wed Prince Harry in May is now "royalty" herself.

On Monday, Givenchy artistic director Clare Waight Keller was crowned British Womenswear Designer of the Year at the British Fashion Awards held in London.

On stage to present the accolade was Markle, making the photographers work overtime in her eyecatching, black one-shoulder gown.

The event, organised by the British Fashion Council, saw a big turnout of celebrities, including Victoria Beckham, who was in the race for womenswear designer; supermodel Kendall Jenner; singer Rita Ora; actress Penelope Cruz; and Yasmin Le Bon, wife of Duran Duran singer Simon Le Bon.

Among the award winners were Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber (Model of the Year) and Gucci (Brand of the Year).

