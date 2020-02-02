Give your home life a boost

DON'T PLAN TOO FAR AHEAD

There is a tendency to focus on big things coming in the year ahead - a child starting school, a teenager heading to university, a son or daughter getting married - and start worrying.

"Make a list of what's going to happen, then put it in a drawer and forget about it," says Ms Samantha Abraham, a life coach who has 20 years' experience working with families.

"It's much better to tackle family life a month, or even a week, at a time. Change is going to happen and it's often easier to cope with in the moment. You won't make it easier by worrying."

CLEAR CLUTTER

Getting rid of things you no longer need frees up space for fresh energy and ideas.

"Make space-clearing a ritual," says Ms Sue Holmes, a spaceclearing consultant. "This is the ideal time for it. Put a bin bag out and ask everyone to contribute before taking it to the charity shop: things you never wear, old toys that aren't played with, books that will never be read.

"If it's difficult for people to part with something, try putting it in a bag and keeping it in a cupboard for a month. If no one has missed it after that, it can go."

MAKE MEALTIMES SACRED

In my family, we have only one rule: No phones at shared mealtimes. That includes adults, even visiting ones.

Mealtimes are a chance to share across the generations and for everyone to have a voice and space. They work if everyone pitches in and respects the value of the occasion.

TAKE TIME FOR YOURSELF

Having said that, it is worth carving out some space for yourself in order to see the big picture.

Ask yourself: What do you want from life - for yourself and for your family?

Ms Abraham says: "Often, we're so busy, we don't focus on our bigger goals. Make time to do that: It might be going for a coffee once a week by yourself or meeting up with someone to talk things through.

"Try to find someone who's at a different stage from you to bounce thoughts off. That way, you get a different perspective."

START TALKING ABOUT MONEY

This does not happen enough. Look at your issues and make a plan.

You should be saving, says Mr Brian Brown, consumer finance expert at financial information company Defaqto, because every family needs a rainy-day fund.

He says: "Think small: regular amounts (that are) put away grow, so look at saving even £30 (S$54) or £50 a month, forget about it and after a while you'll have a few thousand dollars.

"Look at how you can cut back. How about one less takeaway a month? Or look at switching to a cheaper gas supplier."

SWITCH CHORES

It is easy to get into a rut about who does which chores, so why not shake things up a bit?

Instead of one person always doing the washing-up and the other taking out the rubbish, swop chores. Or let the person who never gardens try planting, while the gardener cooks.

GET FIT TOGETHER

Fitting in fitness is a big issue for families. Everyone knows it matters for mental as well as physical health, but it is easy to prioritise other things.

Ms Lucinda Newman-Jones, a personal trainer, recommends getting fit together.

"That way it's a bonding exercise and it's a lot more fun," she says. "Try park runs - or if you go for a jog or cycle ride, take younger kids on their scooters.

"Think of the wider benefits, rather than focusing too much on weight loss - it's about feeling better and having fun with your family, rather than fitting into a smaller size of clothes."

RETHINK YOUR HOME

Family space is all about relationships, so you want your home to help you interact.

Ms Holmes says: "Reappraise your home with that view in mind. Do you have a welcoming place where you can sit with your children?

"Think about sociability. The focal point is often the television, but could you move it and make the seating circular, so people are facing one another, to encourage conversation?"

WELCOME OTHERS IN

Being generous and welcoming to others outside your immediate family will enhance relationships in every direction.

Having friends, relatives or neighbours at your table dramatically reduces the risk of falling out and changes the dynamic in interesting, and often fruitful, new directions.

Invite cousins with whom you have not been in touch for ages - or friends with whom you do not spend enough time - to come over for a meal.

THE GUARDIAN