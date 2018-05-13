Premium
Give kids freedom to play
Instead of hovering over your child at a playground, consider giving him space to feel fear, exercise judgment and take risks
NEW YORK • Playground - or prayground?
Go to any playground and you will hear anxious parents telling their kids to be careful. Mum or dad wants to encourage an active lifestyle, but prays that no mishap occurs and ends up imparting fears to the kid.
TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE
Thank you for reading The Straits Times
You have reached one of our Premium stories. To continue reading, get access now or log in if you are a subscriber.
What is Premium?
New promotion with The Straits Times
For a limited time, get a Google Home or a Google Home Mini when you subscribe.
Topics: