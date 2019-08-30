Gigs Picks: Snow Patrol - Live and acoustic

SNOW PATROL - LIVE AND ACOUSTIC

Snow Patrol, the Northern Irish band known for rock hits such as Chasing Cars (2006) and Run (2003), will be back for an acoustic set.

The quintet fronted by Gary Lightbody, which performed at Fort Canning Park in 2012, released their latest album Wildness last year.

It topped the Irish charts and reached No. 2 on the British charts.

WHERE: University Cultural Centre Theatre, NUS Centre For the Arts, 50 Kent Ridge Crescent MRT: Clementi/Kent Ridge WHEN: Sunday, 8pm ADMISSION: Tickets from $98 to $158 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555).

IMMOLATION – LIVE IN SINGAPORE

American metal stalwarts Immolation have been around for more than three decades. The New York quartet have released 10 albums, including the most recent one, Atonement (2017), which metal website Metalsucks describes as “an album meant to drop musicians’ jaws” and one in which the band handle their instruments “with the utmost precision and professional acumen”.

WHERE: The Substation, 45 Armenian Street MRT: City Hall WHEN: Today, 6.20pm ADMISSION: $78 from immolation.peatix.com, $88 at the door

PIANOBOTANICA 2019: A TRIBUTE TO BOSSA NOVA LEGEND JOAO GILBERTO FEATURING INDIGO

Singaporean jazz and samba singer Dawn Ho is flying back from Melbourne, where she is based, to reunite with her Indigo band members, guitarist Munir Alsagoff, saxophone player Kaye and drummer Mohamed Noor. They will be joined by veteran pianist Mario Serio for this annual Brazilian music gig, PianoBotanica, which will also be a tribute to late bossa nova icon Joao Gilberto.

WHERE: Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage, Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Sept 8, 6pm ADMISSION: Free

RED DOT AUGUST

The Esplanade’s series of free gigs by home-grown performers coincides with the National Day month. This week will feature shows by acts ranging from thecolorfractal, alias singer, songwriter and producer Weiwen Seah, who formerly made music under the name For This Cycle; The Fleurist, a duo made up of Marcus Tay and Joshua Wee; and singer-songwriter Dansen John.

WHERE: Esplanade Outdoor Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Until tomorrow, various times ADMISSION: Free INFO: For details, go to www.esplanade.com/festivals-andseries/red-dot-august/2019