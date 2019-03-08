Gigs Picks: Garden Beats 2019

GARDEN BEATS 2019

Pack a picnic for Garden Beats, which will be held at Fort Canning Green instead of the usual, smaller venue of Fort Gate this year.

Now in its fifth year, the festival will see headliners from the world of indie, R&B and electronic music, such as English rockers The Kooks and Jamaica-born multi-instrumentalist and singer Masego. For the electro crowd, there is South African DJ-producer Black Coffee and German DJ Alle Farben.

Ticket-holders have free access to the after-party at Marina Bay Sands' Ce La Vi, which will run from 10.30pm till late.

WHERE: Fort Canning Green, Fort Canning Park MRT: Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Tomorrow, 1.30 to 10.30pm ADMISSION: $148 for tickets from www.gardenbeats.com or $168 at the door. For 16 years and above only

TOURIST

Grammy-winning producer and composer Tourist (William Phillips) drops by Singapore with his brand of rich, warm and cinematic electronic music.

The Briton released his new album, Everyday, and the follow-up to his acclaimed debut album U, last month.

WHERE: Kilo Lounge, 01-02, 21 Tanjong Pagar Road MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: March 16, 9pm ADMISSION: $38 for standard tickets from www.moonbeats.asia or $50 at the door. For 18 years and above only

AFTER DARK WITH BOOKA SHADE

Celebrated German house duo Booka Shade are returning to Singapore. Walter Merziger and Arno Kammermeier have over two decades of experience under their belt, with their latest album Cut The Strings taking them back to their dance-floor roots. Singapore DJ Joshua P will warm up the decks.

WHERE: Kilo Lounge, 01-02, 21 Tanjong Pagar Road MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: March 15, 10pm to 3am ADMISSION: $40 for advance tickets from http://bit.ly/AfterDarkBookaShade or at the door

BAR ROUGE X JOHNNIE WALKER PRESENT DJ TAY JAMES

Best known for being Canadian pop star Justin Bieber's tour DJ since the early days of his career, Tay James returns here to spin a mix of hip-hop and electronic dance music tunes, with the sky-high views of Bar Rouge as his backdrop.

WHERE: Bar Rouge, Levels 71 & 72 Equinox Complex, Swissotel The Stamford, 2 Stamford Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: March 29, 10pm to 5am ADMISSION: Pre-sale tickets at $25 (with one complimentary drink) from bit.ly/brtayjames or $35 with one complimentary drink at the door