Gigi Hadid shows off baby bump

LOS ANGELES • Gigi Hadid has been coy about her pregnancy, but the 25-year-old model finally broke her silence in an Instagram Live session on Wednesday.

Flaunting her baby bump, the mum-to-be, who is expected to deliver in September, took the opportunity to promote Gigi Journal Part II, a curation of art and writing in collaboration with V Magazine, along with addressing questions about her pregnancy.

Expressing her gratitude for the positive comments, she said: "I'm so grateful for… the questions and wanting you just to know that we're all good and safe and everything's going great."

News of the pregnancy - Hadid's first - leaked in April. The baby's father is singer Zayn Malik.

The model added that her silence stemmed from the circumstances: "I'm pregnant through a pandemic. Like obviously, my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world."

She added that social media should be focused on more important matters, including the coronavirus, as well as the "re-emergence of the BLM (Black Lives Matter) movement".

However, she added that she has been diligently documenting her journey, taking pictures of her bump for friends and family.

She teased that she would be sharing content with fans: "You guys will see it when you see it. I'm getting cute stuff."