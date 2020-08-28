Gigi Hadid posts pregnancy photos

With her due date approaching, supermodel Gigi Hadid has taken to Instagram to share never-before-seen pictures from a glamorous pregnancy photo shoot by photography duo Luigi and Iango.

The 25-year-old, whose first child - a daughter with singer Zayn Malik, 27 - is due next month, posted a series of black-and-white pregnancy portraits on Wednesday.

One photo (above), captioned "growin an angel", shows Hadid barefoot and draped in a floor-length white dress by Di Petsa. The seemingly wet dress accentuates her rounded belly.

Another shows the model, with wavy hair cascading down her back, dressed in a sheer, bell-sleeved mini-dress, once again drawing attention to her belly.

In the third photo, she dons the same sheer dress, cradling her belly and staring into the distance.

Hadid also posted a dedication to friends, family and fans who have been checking on her and sending her good wishes throughout her pregnancy. She wrote: "Cherishing this time. Appreciate all the love & well wishes."