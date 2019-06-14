Gig Picks: Since 5566 live in Singapore 2019

SINCE 5566 LIVE IN SINGAPORE 2019

For nostalgia-seekers of a later era, there is Taiwanese boy band 5566. They rocketed to fame with the basketball idol drama My MVP Valentine (2002), both starring in it and singing tracks such as I'm Sad. The winning formula continued with hit series Westside Story (2003), for which they sang Legend and Existence.

WHERE:Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: July 6, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $128 to $228 from Sports Hub Tix. Go to www.sportshubtix.sg or call 3158-7888

CROSS-OVER X SAM KIM: SUN AND MOON CONCERT

Sam Kim, runner-up of reality show K-pop Star 3 (2013 to 2014), is one to watch in the South Korean R&B scene with hits such as Make Up. The Korean-American singer-songwriter kick-starts a new concert series, cross-over, by local record label Cross Ratio Entertainment.

WHERE: Zouk Singapore, The Cannery, 3C River Valley Road MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: July 26, 7pm ADMISSION: $75 from cross-over.peatix.com

WING & PAUL IMPULSE CONCERT LIVE IN SINGAPORE 2019, CELEBRATING 36 YEARS OF LEGENDARY BEYOND SONGS

Seminal Hong Kong band Beyond were formed in 1983, and while their lead singer Wong Ka Kui died tragically in an accident in 1993, their songs, such as Glorious Years as well as Boundless Oceans, Vast Skies, continue to be touchstones for a generation of fans. Guitarist Paul Wong and drummer Yip Sai Wing from the original line-up team up for this concert for a blast of nostalgic rock.

WHERE: Resorts World Ballroom, Resorts World Convention Centre, 8 Sentosa Gateway MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $48 to $198 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

SINGAPORE BICENTENNIAL COMMEMORATIVE CONCERT

The singers taking part in this celebratory concert span several generations of the local Mandopop scene. The line-up includes Mavis Hee (Moonlight In The City), Roy Loi (Wait For You Till My Heart Aches), Maggie Theng (Leading Along) and more.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: June 30, 7pm ADMISSION: $48 to $118 from Sports Hub Tix