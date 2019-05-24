Gig Picks: Hallyupopfest 2019

HALLYUPOPFEST 2019

The line-up for this K-pop festival includes top group Super Junior as well as popular bands such as Monsta X and Winner, formed from the music reality shows No.Mercy and Win: Who Is Next respectively. Apart from catchy music, look out for food as well as beauty and lifestyle products from South Korea at the adjacent HallyuTown, which is open to non-ticket holders.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: Tomorrow, 1pm (showcase), 8pm (concert); Sunday, 1pm (showcase), 8pm (concert) ADMISSION: $98 to $288 a day from Apactix (go to www.apactix.com) INFO: For full line-up, performance schedules and artist engagement events, go to www.hallyupopfest.com

ADAM CHENG N LIZA WANG REMINISCING 50TH HONG KONG DRAMA AND CANTOPOP CONCERT

Actor-singers Adam Cheng , 72, and Liza Wang , 71, are stalwarts of the Hong Kong entertainment scene and they have collaborated since the 1970s in wuxia series such as Romance Of The Book And Sword (1976). The two also sang many of their dramas’ theme songs, which are the focus of this upcoming show.

WHERE: Resorts World Ballroom, Resorts World Convention Centre, 8 Sentosa Gateway MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $38 to $238 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to sistic.com.sg)

SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL OF ARTS 2019 BILL FRISELL TRIO FEATURING RUDY ROYSTON & THOMAS MORGAN

American guitarist, composer and arranger Bill Frisell has been hailed as a seminal figure in modern American music in genres as diverse as jazz, country and rock ’n’ roll, winning the 2005 Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Jazz Album for his album Unspeakable. He is joined by bassist Thomas Morgan and drummer Rudy Royston at this gig, which features an improvisatory set and some of Frisell’s compositions.

WHERE: Victoria Theatre, 9 Empress Place MRT: City Hall WHEN: Wednesday, 8pm ADMISSION: $50 from sifa.sg or Sistic