Gig Picks: Boyzone Thank You & Goodnight Farewell Tour 2019

BOYZONE THANK YOU & GOODNIGHT FAREWELL TOUR 2019

Fans of Irish boyband Boyzone take note: This gig will be their last in Singapore.

The show is part of their global farewell tour, which also saw them play the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2018. The quartet have said that they will break up after the tour ends.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: Wednesday, 8pm ADMISSION: From $108 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555).

THE ULTIMATE KAREN MOK SHOW IN SINGAPORE

Hong Kong singer-actress Karen Mok’s return to Singapore will likely be her last major concert here, as she said in a recent interview. The concert is the first stop outside China of the tour marking her 25-year-long show-business career.

With hits such as Yin Tian (Overcast) and Ta Bu Ai Wo (He Doesn’t Love Me) and 30 albums to her name, she has won multiple awards, including three prizes at the recent Singapore edition of this year’s Global Chinese Golden Chart Awards showcase.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: June 15, 8pm ADMISSION: $108 to $228 from Singapore Indoor Stadium box office and SingPost outlets, call booking hotline 3158-7888 or go to www.sportshubtix.sg

LUCY ROSE – LIVE IN SINGAPORE

British singer-songwriter Lucy Rose returns to Singapore after playing a sold-out show at The Projector in 2017.

She recently released her fourth and newest album, No Words Left, a work that received a full score from British newspaper The Guardian, which called it “her most striking (album), conveying the strongest sense of her artistic identity yet”.

WHERE: The Pavilion, 01-01 Far East Square, 28 China Street MRT: Telok Ayer WHEN: June 14 , 7.30pm ADMISSION: $50 (go to https://bit.ly/2WpMU5h)

LOUDNESS – RISE TO GLORY TOUR – LIVE IN SINGAPORE

One of Japan’s most prominent metal bands, Loudness return to Singapore after last playing here in 2017.

The quartet first made their name in the global metal scene in the 1980s and are still going strong, releasing their 27th album, Rise To Glory, last year.

WHERE: The Pavilion, 01-01 Far East Square, 28 China Street MRT: Telok Ayer WHEN: June 16, 8pm ADMISSION: From $88 from Sistic