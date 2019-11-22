Gig Picks: An evening with Allie X

AN EVENING WITH ALLIE X

Canadian singer-songwriter Allie X, whose music straddles indie and electro pop, has worked with the likes of Australian pop singer Troye Sivan and counts among her fans pop star Katy Perry.

She has released four EPs and two albums, including Super Sunset (2018).

WHERE: Live At The Crossroads, 3B, 01-09 Block B The Foundry, 10 River Valley Road MRT: Clarke Quay/Fort Canning WHEN: Dec 6, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $98 for standard tickets from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

MOSAIC MUSIC SERIES - BOY PABLO

Norwegian indie pop singer-songwriter Boy Pablo made waves with a low-key yet charming music video of Everytime, first uploaded in 2017. With two EPs under his belt, Roy Pablo (2017) and Soy Pablo (2018), the singer returns to Singapore after his last gig here at The Pavilion at Far East Square last year.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: Sold out but limited extra tickets may be released before the show. E-mail boxoffice@esplanade.com to be put on a waiting list

MOSAIC MUSIC SERIES – SALES

Hailing from Florida and made up of musicians Lauren Morgan and Jordan Shih, Sales are known for their minimalist indie pop. They made their name with tracks such as Chinese New Year, taken from their debut 2014 EP, as well as Big Sis, a song from their 2016 debut album. They released sophomore album Forever & Ever last year.

WHERE: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Tue, 8pm ADMISSION: $50 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

THE DRUMMER CARNIVAL

Featuring performances and workshops by some of the local drumming community’s finest young musicians, The Drummer Carnival will have a line-up that includes Junaidi from math-rock and experimental outfit Trex as well as Er Chow Kiat, a Yamaha Music and Zildjian-endorsed drummer who plays for Taiwanese singer/actress Angela Zhang.

WHERE: *Scape Treetop, 2 Orchard Link MRT: Somerset WHEN: Dec 14, from 11am ADMISSION: Free