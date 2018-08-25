Giddy from painting a lighthouse

The boat came for watercolour painter Ong Kim Seng after midnight. A three-hour journey through the dark later, he was staring at the lights of the island of Pedra Branca.

He had been commissioned to paint the five lighthouses of Singapore by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, including the Horsburgh Lighthouse on Pedra Branca, the subject of a territorial dispute between Singapore and Malaysia.

Ong visited the lighthouse in 2008, shortly after the International Court of Justice awarded the island to Singapore. He was not allowed to set foot on shore and so had to paint from the deck of the boat.

"I was a bit giddy (from being at sea), but it was very exciting," he recalls.

One of the paintings he made of Pedra Branca at dawn is among the highlights of the 73-year-old's latest exhibition of 31 paintings, Visions Of Sojourns: Paintings Of Ong Kim Seng.

The show, which runs from today to Sept 2 at The Arts House, also features a painting of 38 Oxley Road, the residence of the late founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, from a series commissioned by Mr Lee's family.

A number of paintings exhibited showcase Ong's experiments with the California style, which makes use of a hyper-stylised colour scheme quite unlike the more subtle transparent watercolour style he is known for.

If traditional watercolour were classical music, California style would be a pop song, says Ong, who has painted in its vivid colours scenes from Telok Ayer Temple to New Road in Nepal.

Ong is one of Singapore's best-known living watercolourists. He received the Cultural Medallion, Singapore's highest honour in the arts, in 1990 and served as the president of the Singapore Watercolour Society from 1991 to 2001.

In 1990, he became the first Asian outside of the United States to be awarded membership by the American Watercolour Society, which conferred upon him the distinguished Dolphin Fellowship in 2000.

His latest in a string of accolades is being named one of the top 25 watercolour artists in the world by an international jury of artists and critics during the Watercolour International, a biennial festival in Greece in November last year.

He believes there is rising recognition of watercolour painting in Singapore, what with a recent National Gallery Singapore retrospective of the works of the late Lim Cheng Hoe, one of his mentors.

"He was a man of no airs," says Ong, recalling how his younger self had regretted spending a couple of hundred dollars on a new sable brush.

He showed it to Lim, who simply put it in his mouth, wetted it with his saliva and confirmed that it was a good brush.

Ong hopes that paintings can become more available to the ordinary Singaporean through reproductions.

"Singapore is still sceptical of them, but it would mean that more people can have paintings in their home."