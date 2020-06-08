Gamer Grandma, 90, battles monsters daily

TOKYO • Every day, 90-year-old Japanese grandmother Hamako Mori flexes her fingers to keep them nimble.

Not for knitting or needlepoint, but to keep them in shape for playing video games.

The pensioner known as "Gamer Grandma" spends three or more hours a day battling monsters and going on missions in the virtual worlds of her favourite games, and even has a YouTube channel.

"I'm passionate about playing games every day," the widow said in an interview via video chat.

"Every day is an enjoyable day," she added, describing eviscerating on-screen foes as a fantastic stress reliever.

She begins the videos she posts on her YouTube channel with a friendly "konnichiwa" (Japanese for hello) and a bow.

But her grandmotherly demeanour disappears when she plays, transformed into a gun-toting character in Call Of Duty or a sword-wielding android in NieR: Automata.

Grandma Mori, who lives with her family in Chiba, south-east of Tokyo, holds a Guinness World Record certifying her as the world's oldest gaming YouTuber.

She is not new to the gaming world and has played some 200 titles since she took up the hobby about four decades ago.

Her first console was a Cassette Vision, which she bought in 1981 after being intrigued by her children's obsession with gaming.

She has played most of the gaming world's smash hits - including Super Mario Brothers, Dragon Quest, Final Fantasy and Call Of Duty - and admits to sometimes staying up till 2am when she is sucked into a session.

Her favourite games include action-adventure series Grand Theft Auto and fantasy role-playing game Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

"You can do whatever you want to in a game," she said, describing them as a "motivation in life".

She usually plays alone at home but started a YouTube channel in 2014 to connect with other gamers.

She posts new videos filmed by her grandson three or four times a month and has attracted 300,000 subscribers and thousands of views with content featuring her gaming as well as showing her daily life.

"It's fun being watched by a lot of people, rather than playing alone," she said of her Gamer Grandma channel.

Among her videos is one showing her blowing out candles on a cake to celebrate her 90th birthday with her family. Another features her "unboxing" a brand-new PlayStation console.

At 90, Ms Mori is fighting fit, but she says some state-of-the-art games require agile hand motions that can prove challenging.

"It's getting hard, it really is," she said, describing exercises she does with her fingers and hands every day to keep herself game-ready.

But she has no intention of giving up gaming. "I won't put it down just because it's difficult... It's better than doing nothing."

She hopes that with practice, she can improve further.

"I want to play well, no matter how old I am," she said. "I want to continue as long as possible."

And while Grandma Mori understands concerns about video-game addiction, particularly among young people, she pointed out that gaming may have helped many people survive the pandemic lockdowns.

"It's safer to play at home, rather than going out," she said.

For now, she is eagerly awaiting the release of the PlayStation 5, due to hit shops later this year.

"It's seriously pre-occupying me," she said. "I want one. I really do."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE