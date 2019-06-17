Fuss-free wedding for Jennifer Lawrence

NEW YORK• Jennifer Lawrence is not in love with the idea of micro-managing every detail of her upcoming marriage.

"I saw a dress I liked and I was like, 'That's the dress.' I saw a venue and I was like, 'Cool, we got a venue,'" she revealed in podcast Naked With Catt Sadler about her fuss-free approach towards marrying art gallerist Cooke Maroney, 34.

"I haven't been neurotic about it. I'm like too lazy to be neurotic," said Lawrence, 28.

But the actress did admit to one moment of high anxiety.

"I thought I didn't want to have a bachelorette party and then last minute I decided I did.

"Then nobody was available because it was last minute. And then I started crying. I was like, 'I don't even know why I'm crying. I didn't know that I wanted a bachelorette party. I guess I just feel pathetic.'"

On a more serious note, she said she wants the assurance of a registered marriage.

"I want to legally bind him to me forever. And fortunately, the paperwork exists for such a thing.

"You find your favourite person on the planet and you're like, 'You can't leave.'"