From teenage psychic to grandma psychic

Taiwanese television series The Teenage Psychic "means a lot" to lead actress Kuo Shu-yao - not just because it has become one of the biggest hits of her career.

The supernatural drama, in which she stars as the titular teenage psychic, has also taught her important life lessons, she says.

In the series, her character, Xiao Zhen, juggles high-school life with her spiritual duties in a temple as a psychic who helps grieving people talk to the dead.

Speaking to The Straits Times in a telephone interview, the 29-year-old actress, also known as Yao Yao, says in Mandarin: "The show deals with so many life and death moments and it has taught me to cherish every moment we have.

"We can't change the past and we can never be sure of anything to come in the future either, so we must learn to live in the present."

She adds: "The show is important to me not because it has drawn so many viewers. It's because it has influenced my entire perspective on life."

Kuo is fielding interviews to promote the second and latest season of the show, which was a commercial and critical hit when it made its debut in 2017 simultaneously on HBO and Taiwanese television channel PTS.

At Taiwan's prestigious Golden Bell Awards in 2017, the series took home trophies for Best Mini-series as well as Best Supporting Actress In A Mini-series for Lee Chien-na. Kuo was nominated for Best Actress in a Mini-series. However, she lost to Wen Chen-ling for romance television movie The Last Verse (2017).

Incidentally, Wen, 26, has joined the new season in a major supporting role as a fellow student who appears to have psychic abilities too.

Kuo brushes off the idea that there is any competition between them, whether in reel or real life.

She says: "She's my life saviour. There was a scene in which we had to shoot in cold water and I'm not good at swimming. But she's great in the water and, as soon as the director yells 'cut', she would come over to make sure I was okay."

Another new actor on the show is young hunk Fandy Fan, 25, who may become a new love interest for Xiao Zhen following the tragic death of her boyfriend (played by Kent Tsai) in Season 1.

Kuo says she is "always happy" to work with new people, but clams up immediately when asked if Tsai will re-appear in any form - after all, Xiao Zhen can talk to the dead.

"You'll have to watch to find out, but I can tell you his death had a great impact on her. She grows up a lot in the new season. I enjoyed following her growing-up process," she says.

So much so that, given the chance, she would love to grow old with Xiao Zhen.

"Maybe I can play her from teenage psychic all the way to grandma psychic? I'll work hard at it," she says with a laugh.

• The Teenage Psychic 2 premieres on Sunday at 9pm on HBO (StarHub TV Channel 601, Singtel TV Channel 420). It will also stream on HBO Go.