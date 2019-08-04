Free activities for the long weekend

With National Day falling on a Friday and the Hari Raya Haji holiday extending to next Monday, Singaporeans will have a long weekend.

While some people have booked getaways, those who are not going overseas over the four-day break will find plenty of interesting activities and events - with free admission - for the whole family.

Here are eight of The Sunday Times' picks.

SPORTS HUB NATIONAL DAY FIESTA

WHERE: OCBC Square, Singapore Sports Hub (Stadium Walk)

WHEN: Friday, 10am to 9pm

INFO: Register at sportshub.com.sg/NDFiesta

Stand up and get moving for Singapore with Sports Hub's all-day event of exercise, games and fun.

Those up for a serious workout can have a go at the Red-X Challenge, where participants aim to finish 200 repetitions of every station - to mark Singapore's Bicentennial.

The Ohana games ($5.40 a participant, suitable for adults and children aged four and above) are non-competitive and all-inclusive - with unique games like rickshaw-pulling that harks back to old Singapore.

There is a dance workout. Families can have a picnic by the Kallang River and enjoy the live National Day Parade.

Fringe activities include a playground, crafts workshop and bazaar.

NATIONAL DAY SPECIAL: YOUTH INVASION BY RIVER VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL

WHERE: Malay Heritage Centre, 85 Sultan Gate

WHEN: Friday, 10am to 3.30pm

Students from River Valley High School have designed a series of activities for families to enjoy on National Day that will help participants gain a better understanding of Malay culture.

Families can make wayang kulit (shadow puppets) and put on their own show, learn more about the traditional Malay instrument gendang and try to recreate it using everyday products.

There will also be a spice-trading card game and an educational mix-and-match activity on traditional Malay attire.

When they have completed the activities, visitors stand a chance to redeem this year's NDP funpack.

NATIONAL DAY CONCERT: OUR SG, OUR CELEBRATION

WHERE: The Meadow, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, 4 to 9.30pm

INFO: gardensbythebay.com.sg

Belt out your favourite tunes with some of Singapore's singers and entertainers as well as young talents at this two-day concert.

Kit Chan, who sang the 1998 NDP song Home, will perform on the first day, together with musicians Dick Lee, Rahimah Rahim and Roy Li.

The second day will feature electronic music singer-songwriter Jasmine Sokko as well as Aisyah Aziz and Gen Neo. Comedians Kumar and Fakkah Fuzz will also perform.

Fringe activities include a bouncy castle and craft workshops, complete with generous giveaways.

HERITAGE HURRAY!

WHERE: Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall, 12 Tai Gin Road

WHEN: Friday and Saturday, 10am to 5pm

INFO: sysnmh.org.sg

Arts and crafts, heritage and shopping - this event has it all.

Check out a community art market featuring products from local and overseas artisans, and join storytelling sessions of local tales supported by the Speak Good English Movement and the Speak Mandarin Campaign.

There are free arts and crafts workshops, from toy painting to miniature clay sculpting and soap-crafting demonstrations.

Since it is the nation's birthday, why not immerse in history? Sign up for the Balestier Heritage Trail ($5, includes an ondeh-ondeh workshop and lunch), which takes you to landmarks like Maha Sasanaramsi Burmese Buddhist Temple.

NDP OPEN HOUSE AT INDIAN HERITAGE CENTRE

WHERE: Indian Heritage Centre, 5 Campbell Lane

WHEN: Friday and Saturday, 10am to 4pm

The Indian Heritage Centre is working with local students to facilitate activities over the long weekend.

You can design NDP-themed badges with students from River Valley High School.

Students from ITE College West will help engage participants in traditional Indian games such as paramapatham (snakes and ladders) and bambaram (spinning tops).

There will be free guided tours for those hoping to understand the history of the Indian community and its contributions to Singapore's nation-building.

"MAO" FABER DURIAN NIGHT

WHERE: Faber Deck on Mount Faber

WHEN: Saturday, 6 to 10pm

INFO: onefabergroup.com/msw

Celebrate Singapore's birthday by indulging in the king of fruit. The second wave of the durian season is expected to be over the National Day weekend and premium Mao Shan Wang durians from Pahang, Malaysia, will be sold at this event. Cash is preferred.

Durian expert Collin Chee will describe the different varieties and give tips on picking the best durian. Local musician Jill-Marie Thomas will perform alongside percussionist Desiree Tay.

NATIONAL DAY OPEN HOUSE AT NATIONAL MUSEUM OF SINGAPORE

WHERE: National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road

WHEN: Friday, 10am to 9pm; Saturday, 10am to 7pm

INFO: nationalmuseum.sg

he National Museum has many free events over the long weekend.

Catch a selection of short films from the 15 Shorts: Films For Good initiative, about Singaporeans who perform acts of giving, and film-maker Kelvin Tong's Republic Of Food (2018), a comedy about Singaporeans' love of food.

Artworks by primary school pupils on their reflections of Singapore will be on display.

You can also join a scavenger hunt through the museum, as well as a virtual-reality race experience and storytelling sessions on hawker food.

OUR SINGAPORE SONGS

WHERE: Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage, Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road

WHEN: Saturday, 6pm

INFO: nparks.gov.sg

The Singapore Chinese Orchestra, led by resident conductor Quek Ling Kiong, will play familiar favourites, xinyao classics and new compositions.

The free concert is presented under the Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) Gift of Music series and is part of SPH's 35th-anniversary celebrations.