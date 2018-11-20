Frank and Barbara Sinatra's rare personal items go up for auction

UNITED STATES (REUTERS) - Rare items from the personal collection of Barbara and Frank Sinatra are up for auction for the first time.

A sample of the couple's fine art, decorative art and furniture they collected during their lifetime together, as well as her dazzling personal collection of jewellery and accessories have been showcased in Los Angeles.

Highlights include the 20.5 carat diamond engagement ring the singer gave Barbara.

Barbara Sinatra was the fourth wife of the man variously known as Ol' Blue Eyes and the Chairman of the Board.

Born Barbara Blakely, she was a former model and Las Vegas showgirl who married the famed singer and actor in 1976.

She had been married to him for 22 years when he died of a heart attack in 1998 at 82 years of age.

Other items expected to get a lot of interest are Norman Rockwell's portrait, Sinatra: An American Classic and a set of his golf clubs, with personalised tags from Hillcrest, in Frank Sinatra Celebrity Invitation travel bag as well as a set of his personalised golf balls.

The Lady Blue Eyes: Property of Barbara and Frank Sinatra and Magnificent Jewels auctions, executed by Sotheby's, will take place in New York on Thursday, December 6, 2018, and Tuesday, December 4, 2018, respectively.