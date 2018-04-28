Fox developing pick your own adventure movie in the vein of 80s, 90s books: Reports

Remember those books in the 80s and 90s, where you pick the outcome of the story, and flip to the specific page to continue the adventure?

Film distributor 20th Century Fox is hoping to bring that concept to the silver screen, reports say.

Online news site The Wrap said in an article on Thursday (April 26) that Fox announced the film project at a presentation at CinemaCon, a convention of motion picture theatre industry insiders on Thursday.

According to The Wrap, the new film will allow audiences in cinemas to use their smartphones to determine the outcome.

This will be done with an app called CtrlMovie by Kino Industries.

Players will have a few seconds to choose how to respond to the situation, and audiences watching the film will be able to vote on different options using the app.

The feature is currently in the development phase.

Online entertainment site ScreenRant.com said the voting periods "will happen seamlessly" without a break in the movie itself.

If successful, there may be several movies developed with this function.

The latest attempt for an interactive movie experience is based on the Choose Your Own Adventure series of books published from 1979 to 1998.

Other attempts at interactive theatre experiences include 1967's Kinoautomat, where the movie was paused at intervals for the audience to vote on what would happen next.

In 1992, audiences watching the short film I'm Your Man could use seat-mounted joysticks to pick options at six points in the film.

However, such gimmicks failed to catch on.