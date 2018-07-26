Former US secretaries of state to appear on TV drama

LOS ANGELES •Three former United States secretaries of state - Mrs Hillary Clinton, Mr Colin Powell and Mrs Madeleine Albright - will make guest appearances in October on political television drama Madam Secretary, broadcaster CBS said on Tuesday.

The three have already filmed their episode, which involves fictional Secretary of State Elizabeth McCord, played by Tea Leoni, turning to her more experienced peers for advice when the series returns for a fifth season on Oct 7.

"It was a privilege to experience their perspectives and discourse both in and behind the scenes," Ms Barbara Hall, creator and executive producer of Madam Secretary, said in a statement.

Leoni said on Twitter that she was "incredibly honoured" to have the three former secretaries of state on the set of Madam Secretary.

Madam Secretary portrays McCord's efforts to balance delicate diplomatic issues as well as personal stories and her family life.

The show launched in 2014, a year after Mrs Clinton stepped down from her post at the State Department after four years. In 2015, the Democrat declared she would run for president in 2016, but was defeated by Republican Donald Trump.

Mrs Clinton, 70, has appeared briefly on entertainment shows as herself, including a cameo on comedy Broad City in 2016 and with Saturday Night Live doppelganger Kate McKinnon in 2015.

Mrs Albright, 81, the first female secretary of state, served under Democratic President Bill Clinton from 1997 to 2001. She is currently the chairman of global strategy firm Albright Stonebridge Group and a professor at the Georgetown University School of Foreign Service.

Mr Colin Powell, 81, secretary of state under Republican President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2005, was the first black man to hold the post.

He has also served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under Mr Bush's father, President George H.W. Bush, and Mr Clinton from 1989 to 1993.

REUTERS

• The new season of Madam Secretary will be premiering on Sony Channel (Singtel TV Channel 316, StarHub TV Channel 510) on Oct 8 at 8.55pm.