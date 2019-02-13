World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony to be held at Marina Bay Sands on June 25

SINGAPORE - The World’s 50 Best Restaurants will be hosted at Marina Bay Sands' Sands Theatre on June 25.

Singapore will be the first city in Asia to host the world’s biggest annual gathering of chefs, restaurateurs, producers, media and VIPS, reflecting the city-state’s global reputation as an exciting and diverse foodie hotspot.

The world-renowned celebration recognises the very best in global gastronomy and will be preceded by a full programme of associated events and activities for international culinary professionals and food lovers alike.

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants is hosting a series of events beyond the awards evening itself, supported by the Singapore Tourism Board. The programme includes ticketed talks on June 23, where foodies will have the opportunity to hear about the latest trends in gastronomy from leading figures in the restaurant world.

There will also be masterclasses and collaborative "four-hands" dinners conducted by the world’s greatest chefs.

On June 24, invited chefs and restaurateurs will attend the traditional Chefs’ Feast at Tanjong Beach Club, where they will taste the best of Singapore’s street food from hand-selected hawker stalls.

This year, the 50 Best organisation has introduced a number of key changes to voting to promote greater diversity and inclusivity. This includes the application of a gender parity policy in selecting voters, as well as the elevation of previous No.1 restaurants to a Best of the Best category, meaning they will no longer be featured in the annual ranking.

Winners of special awards – including the elitTM Vodka World’s Best Female Chef, the American Express Icon and the Miele One To Watch, as well as the recipient of the 50 Best BBVAScholarship – will be announced in the weeks ahead of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants live event programme.