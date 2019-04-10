Winner of Ben and Jerry's contest scarfs down ice-cream cone in just 7 seconds

SINGAPORE- Ice-cream lovers were in for a treat during Ben and Jerry's annual Free Cone Day on Tuesday (April 9).

This year, a total of 17,600 free cones were given out at the 313@Somerset and Dempsey outlets.

There were 14 flavours on offer, including Cherry Garcia, Triple Caramel Chunk and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.

Madam Pooja Manohar, 37, and her six-year-old son Aum travelled down from their home in Sengkang to get free cones at the 313@Somerset outlet.

They queued up twice because Aum wanted two ice-cream cones, and they spent around 20 minutes queueing each time, says Madam Manohar.

"It was a fun experience for my son and even though we can afford to buy ice-cream, getting them for free is thrilling," she adds.

Patrons at the 313@Somerset outlet also had the chance to compete in The Ultimate Conedown Challenge, where participants had one chance to finish their ice-cream cone in the shortest time possible.

Freelance photographer Ng Chin Sheng, 40, beat more than 230 competitors with a record-breaking timing of seven seconds. Last year's winner scarfed down an ice-cream cone in 23 seconds.

Mr Ng, who is also a competitive eater, walked away with 365 free Ben and Jerry's Scoop vouchers.

He says that he is thinking of rationing the vouchers and sharing them with his friends.

"I actually don't eat ice cream often, perhaps only once every few weeks. One person can't eat so many ice creams alone."