Win dining vouchers to RWS Street Eats 2018, courtesy of ST Food

Calling all foodies! Resorts World Sentosa is bringing back the popular RWS Street Eats event for the second year this August.

Twenty lucky ST Food readers will have a chance to win dining vouchers for the 11-day street food event, which runs from August 9 to 19.

Entry to the event is free, with dishes priced at an average of $6 and as low as $2. To win one of 20 sets of dining vouchers worth $64, simply email us your name and details at str.sg/streeteats. The contest will be open from tomorrow (July 16) and will close on July 30 at 11.59pm.

Renowned hawkers and eateries from Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and Singapore, will gather at the Malaysian Food Street and the Waterfront at RWS to create South-east Asian favourites such as ayam penyet belado, pad thai and pho, as well as a variety of snacks and desserts.

A total of 29 stalls will be participating, including 11 that helmed by celebrated chefs from around the region.

Watch out for chefs Zainal Abidin and Mohd Fairus from Malaysia, who will kick off the event on National Day with a flying roti canai performance.

Chef Cam Thien Long, aka chef Steven Long who was a finalist on the cooking show Top Chef Vietnam in 2014, will be serving up bowls of beef pho noodles and Vietnamese summer rolls.

Other stalls to look out for include Bali's Pork Star and their fusion Balinese style pork dishes, including their spicy signature babi sambal matah; Bangkok's Baan Phad Thai, whose version of the iconic Thai national dish is made with 18 secret ingredients; and Hanoi's Banh My P, whose fluffy banh mi sandwiches have drawn long queues to their humble shop.

Familiar favourites from Malaysian Food Street will still be available, such as Huen Kee Claypot Chicken Rice, Jalan Alor Star KL Hokkien Mee, Fung Wong Confectionery, Penang Lim Brothers' Char Koay Teow and Sempalit Curry Chicken.

Be sure to save some space for dessert too, as a pop-up Tidbits Lane will be offering sweet treats like ang ku kueh, Indonesian pancakes and melon bowls with soft serve ice cream along the adjoining Waterfront promenade.

Food blogger Leslie Tay, who runs the website ieatishootipost.sg, will also be creating an all-new Singapore-inspired dish to mark National Day. Members of the public will be able to taste and vote on this new dish. RWS Invites members may also be invited to be tasters at the event.

RWS Street Eats will be open from 11am to 9pm from Mondays to Thursdays, and 9am to 10pm on Fridays, weekends and public holidays.