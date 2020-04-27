White carrot cake from Newton a hit

Hawker food is generally cheaper than restaurant grub, but getting it sent to your home is a lot more difficult.

Most stalls cater only to addresses in their vicinity, especially if they use the main delivery platforms. Those that go farther often require a high minimum order plus a hefty delivery fee.

So newton.ezqr.sg is heaven-sent for those craving the fare from the popular Newton Food Centre.

Only four stalls are featured: 31 Heng Heng BBQ, Chicken Wings & Satay, Heng's Carrot Cake and Fruit Juice. You can order from any number of them and there is no minimum order.

There is a delivery fee, though - $6 for addresses within 6km and $12 otherwise.

Among the three items I picked, the White Carrot Cake With Prawn ($5.75) from Heng's, which is on the Michelin Bib Gourmand, was the biggest hit. It arrived still hot and infused with wok hei.

Pieces of soft rice cake were covered with a layer of egg and there were prawns, chopped chai poh as well as some spring onion. A little chilli spiced up the flavours and it was seasoned with a delicious light soya sauce.

The Mutton Satay ($8 for 10 sticks) was not bad either. The meat was slightly chewy but not tough, and well-marinated without a strong flavour. I found it a tad sweet, though.

There were also enough pieces of cucumber and onion to make up for the lack of vegetables in my other dishes. The peanut gravy, however, was nondescript.

I had not eaten Sambal Stingray ($16.50) for a while, so I was looking forward to it. However, Heng Heng's version was just okay.

It could do with more time over the fire to get a better char and aroma. But to its credit, the meat was very moist.

HOW TO ORDER Go to newton.ezqr.sg. Open from Wednesdays to Mondays, 4 to 10pm. Closed on Tuesdays DELIVERY CHARGE $6 within 6km, $12 otherwise RATING 3 stars

The sambal was salty, so you need to squeeze fresh lime juice liberally over it. The accompanying piquant cincalok (fermented shrimp dip) helped to cut the salt too.