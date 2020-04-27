Tar Pau Nation: What to order in

White carrot cake from Newton a hit

The White Carrot Cake With Prawn from Heng’s arrived still hot and infused with wok hei.
The White Carrot Cake With Prawn from Heng’s arrived still hot and infused with wok hei. ST PHOTO: WONG AH YOKE
In this daily series, Senior Food Correspondent Wong Ah Yoke digs into delivery options and rates them for you

Hawker food is generally cheaper than restaurant grub, but getting it sent to your home is a lot more difficult.

Most stalls cater only to addresses in their vicinity, especially if they use the main delivery platforms. Those that go farther often require a high minimum order plus a hefty delivery fee.

So newton.ezqr.sg is heaven-sent for those craving the fare from the popular Newton Food Centre.

Only four stalls are featured: 31 Heng Heng BBQ, Chicken Wings & Satay, Heng's Carrot Cake and Fruit Juice. You can order from any number of them and there is no minimum order.

There is a delivery fee, though - $6 for addresses within 6km and $12 otherwise.

Among the three items I picked, the White Carrot Cake With Prawn ($5.75) from Heng's, which is on the Michelin Bib Gourmand, was the biggest hit. It arrived still hot and infused with wok hei.

Pieces of soft rice cake were covered with a layer of egg and there were prawns, chopped chai poh as well as some spring onion. A little chilli spiced up the flavours and it was seasoned with a delicious light soya sauce.

The Mutton Satay ($8 for 10 sticks) was not bad either. The meat was slightly chewy but not tough, and well-marinated without a strong flavour. I found it a tad sweet, though.

There were also enough pieces of cucumber and onion to make up for the lack of vegetables in my other dishes. The peanut gravy, however, was nondescript.

I had not eaten Sambal Stingray ($16.50) for a while, so I was looking forward to it. However, Heng Heng's version was just okay.

It could do with more time over the fire to get a better char and aroma. But to its credit, the meat was very moist.

 

  • HOW TO ORDER

    Go to newton.ezqr.sg. Open from Wednesdays to Mondays, 4 to 10pm. Closed on Tuesdays

    DELIVERY CHARGE

    $6 within 6km, $12 otherwise

    RATING

    3 stars

The sambal was salty, so you need to squeeze fresh lime juice liberally over it. The accompanying piquant cincalok (fermented shrimp dip) helped to cut the salt too.

