Which is your favourite restaurant?

Diners can now vote for their favourite restaurants in the fifth edition of the Chope Diners' Choice restaurant awards.

The awards, which opened nominations on Oct 8, are open for voting from today to Dec 2.

Diners can vote for one restaurant out of the 10 nominated in each award category.

There are a total of 10 awards in this year's Diners' Choice. New awards include the Deal-icious Restaurant Of The Year, the "IT" Restaurant Of The Year and the Hottest Group Dining Hangout.

Landmark honours include Restaurant Of The Year, presented by DBS PayLah!, and New Restaurant Of The Year, presented by Straits Times Food.

Among the 10 final nominees for the New Restaurant Of The Year category is The Butcher's Wife in Yong Siak Street. The casual restaurant, which serves a gluten-free menu, is part of the Spa Esprit Group.

Its founder, Ms Cynthia Chua, 47, says: "It's heartening to see that The Butcher's Wife's made-from-scratch, comfort food recipes are well-received by diners.

"We're extremely overwhelmed by this nomination and we hope that diners will continue to find us a fuss-free respite from the norm."

During the nomination phase which ended on Nov 4, diners nominated their favourite restaurants on reservation service Chope, with a choice of three restaurants in each category.

More than 1,800 restaurants were nominated across all categories. The New Restaurant Of The Year category received nominations for 148 restaurants. (See sidebar for list of the final 10 nominees for the New Restaurant Of The Year category.)

The top 10 most nominated restaurants in each category were selected to enter the voting phase.

Winners will be determined by the most number of votes.

Each diner can vote in all 10 categories, with a limit of one vote for each category. To participate, each diner has to vote in at least two categories.

Perks are Chope Dollars - loyalty points which can be used to redeem restaurant vouchers and other lifestyle perks.

Every two votes will give you a promo code for 100 Chope Dollars (worth $2.50) with your next reservation. Each voter can get up to 500 Chope Dollars for voting.

The Chope app and website feature more than 3,000 restaurants in the region to help users discover places to eat, book instantly and enjoy savings through promotions and dining vouchers.

Ms Jean Wee, 32, general manager for Chope Singapore, says: "Everyone has a restaurant they would recommend in a heartbeat. We are harnessing that passion onto this year's Diners' Choice, which is a platform where foodies can share their love for the best dining spots in town."

ST Food is the official media partner and One FM is the official radio station for Chope Diners' Choice this year.

Nominees for New Restaurant Of The Year

665°F

Signature dishes: Lime-cured Kingfish with Cucumber and Watermelon Radish ($29++) and the Margaret River Wagyu Tomahawk ($240++, above), which is approximately 1.2kg and suitable for two to four people to share. Average spend: $150++ with alcohol, $100++ without alcohol a person Where: Level 38 Andaz Singapore, 5 Fraser Street Info: Call 6408-1255 or go to andazsingapore.com JYPSY Signature dishes: The Jypsy Salmon Tacos ($14++) feature taco shells made from crispy seaweed and chunks of king salmon, avocado and tomato salsa. The Smokey Unagi Fried Rice ($22++, above) is wok-fried Japanese rice with grilled unagi, tofu, pickles and an omelette. Average spend: $40++ a person Where: 38 Martin Road Info: Call 8188-6177 or go to www.pscafe.com/jypsy-martin-road SKY22 Signature dishes: The Singapore Chilli Crab Pizza ($26++) comes with a generous topping of crab meat, garnished with Spanish onion, red chilli and scallions. The Nasi Ulam Wild Rice Salad ($22++, above) has charred octopus, long beans, fire-roasted sweet potato, organic betel leaf, ginger flower, crushed peanut and toasted coconut. Average spend: $26++ a person Where: Sky22, Level 22 Courtyard by Marriott Singapore Novena, 99 Irrawaddy Road Info: Call 6378-2040 or e-mail fnb.courtyardsg@marriott.com. Go to www.courtyardsingapore.com

THE BUTCHER'S WIFE

Signature dishes: The Pumpkin Gnocchi ($23++) comes with brussels sprouts, sage butter and parmesan. The Chestnuts Pappardelle ($29++, above) is gluten-free pasta served with an ossobuco ragu braised for eight hours and topped with walnuts and parmesan.

Average spend: $26++ for set lunch, $45++ for dinner a person

Where: 19 Yong Siak Street

Info: Call 6221-9307 or e-mail hello@thebutcherswifesg.com. Go to www.thebutcherswifesg.com

ORIGIN GRILL

Signature dishes: The Slow-roasted Crispy Pork Belly with Aromatics ($48++, above) served with Tuscan kale two ways, confit apple and sauce soubise. There is also the Snow-Aged Full Blood Wagyu A4 from Niigata, Japan ($168++ for 200g). The meat is prepared using the Yukimuro method where it is preserved and aged in snow, allowing it to mellow and develop sweetness.

Average spend: $60++ for lunch, $140++ for dinner a person

Where: Lobby Level, Tower Wing, Shangri-La Hotel, 22 Orange Grove Road

Info: Call 6213-4595 or e-mail OriginGrill.sls@shangri-la.com. Go to https://bit.ly/2OKel0Z

UYA UNAGI RESTAURANT

Signature dishes: The Hitsumabushi (medium $35++, large $48++, above) is chopped up eel served with condiments, broth, pickles and soup. The Sashimi Rice Bowl ($23++) is served with salad, pickles and soup, and comes with optional add-ons of uni or fatty tuna at $9++ each.

Average spend: $50++ a person

Where: 02-15/16 Wheelock Place, 501 Orchard Road

Info: Call 6732-1096 or e-mail uya@uya.sg. Go to www.uya.sg

CAFFE FERNET

Signature dishes: The Mafaldine Cacio e Pepe ($25++) is a pasta dish with pecorino cheese and peppercorns. The Crispy Porchetta ($38++, above) is roasted pork with pickled mustard seeds and mint gremolata.

Average spend: $80++ a person

Where: 01-05 Customs House, 70 Collyer Quay

Info: Call 9178-1105 or e-mail info@caffefernet.sg. Go to caffefernet.sg

SKAI RESTAURANT

Signature dishes: Uni and Saffron Risotto ($38++, above) is a contemporary take on the traditional risotto cooked with fennel, ginger and sake. The Heirloom Tomato with Burrata ($22++) features burrata from Italy and a variety of fresh tomatoes, including the tangy pineapple tomato in gazpacho, topped with black olive crumbs and shiso leaves.

Average spend: $45++ for lunch, $120++ for dinner a person

Where: Level 70 Swissotel The Stamford, 2 Stamford Road

Info: 6837-3322 or e-mail skai@swissotel.com. Go to skai.sg

HANS IM GLUCK

Signature dishes: The Birkenwald ($17++) is a beef burger with mushrooms topped with sour cream-scallion sauce; and the Elsasser ($17 ++) is a beef burger with parmesan cheese, parma ham, rocket leaves and balsamic creme.

Average spend: $25 nett a person

Where: 362 Orchard Road; 71 Boat Quay; 01-01 Republic Plaza, 9 Raffles Place

Info: Call 9750-1488 (Orchard); 9738-5310 (Boat Quay); 9738-5662 (Raffles Place). E-mail info@hig-burgergrill.sg. Go to hansimglueck-burgergrill.sg

PLUM & TORO

Signature dish: The Sakura Ebi Somen ($20++) is stir-fried cherry blossom shrimp tossed with thin noodles and scampi oil. The Uni Corn ($20++) is Japanese sweet corn tempura with ohba leaf and uni sauce.

Average spend: $70++ a person

Where: 02-07 InterContinental Singapore Robertson Quay, 1 Nanson Road

Info: Call 9663-9328 or e-mail tables@plumandtoro.com.sg. Go to facebook.com/plumandtorosingapore