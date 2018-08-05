Where to get healthier nasi padang

Here are some highlights on The Straits Times' food website - ST Food, straitstimesfood.com.

VIDEO: FOOD CRITICS TASTE HEALTHIER NASI PADANG

Indonesian padang restaurant Rumah Makan Minang in Kandahar Street has rolled out five healthier nasi padang dishes as part of the Health Promotion Board's Healthier Dining Programme.

Dishes include ayam gulai and beef rendang.

The Straits Times' food editor Tan Hsueh Yun and food critic Wong Ah Yoke tasted each of the dishes with both white and red rice on a Facebook Live show.

Watch what they had to say.

Healthier nasi padang verdict: str.sg/odfn

BLACKWATTLE TO CLOSE

Barely a year after opening, modern Australian restaurant Blackwattle in Amoy Street will close its doors at the end of this month.



Healthier nasi padang dishes from Rumah Makan Minang. ST PHOTO: WONG AH YOKE



Slow business and the departure of its head chef have been cited as reasons for its impending closure.

Blackwattle, which opened last October, was named one of three best new restaurants by The Straits Times' food critic Wong Ah Yoke last year. It is one of the latest casualties in Singapore's vibrant yet cut-throat food and beverage scene.

Australian restaurant Blackwattle to close; new concept to open in its place: str.sg/odYz

RECIPES TO TRY

Bake an easy cobbler with fruit that is already in the fridge. Think blueberries that are about to go bad, peaches, apples - whatever.

All you need is butter, milk, sugar, flour and a pinch of salt.

Recipe for fruit cobbler: str.sg/oA9x

