When sunshine arrives at the door

It is a dreary day. The skies threaten to weep and everything outside the window is grey. Another day alone at home.

The doorbell rings. I don't often do smart things but this time is different: I have ordered lunch from Thevar.

Helmed by chef Mano Thevar, the modern Indian restaurant in Keong Saik Road is where I have had some of the best food in my life, with friends who love his food just as much as I do. It travels very well, I have to say.

My Express Set Lunch for one ($40) comes in a plastic bento box and the food has been carefully arranged in it.

The Tapioca & Lentil Croquette sits in the middle of one of the cavities, surrounded by tiny crisp puffs and deep red pomegranate arils, the pomegranate and date cream in a little pot so I can pour it over the the croquette. Spicy, sweet, crunchy and tender, flavours and textures come at me in all directions.

One of my favourite snacks at the restaurant, Chettinad Chicken Roti, boasts the same soft flatbread I get when I dine there. Another ray of sunshine on a dreary day.

The main dish of Pork Briyani has slices of spiced pork belly on a bed of fluffy, spicy basmati rice, strewn with little cubes of pork, whole pistachios and thin strands of deep fried onions. I inhale it, my day no longer dark.

Spiced Rum & Banana puffs, two of them, serve as dessert and the little balls sport the same crackly tops as do the ones in the restaurant. I long to have oh, a dozen of my favourite cempedak puffs and I will, as soon as I can go dine there.

Besides, I want to see the remodelled restaurant - I did not have a chance to do that before safe distancing measures were imposed. I gather from photographs that I will no longer have to perch on a high chair. Yes, thank you.

Because I am curious about the a la carte offerings, I also order Cumin Spiced Pulled Lamb Sliders ($26 for two). The rather substantial sandwiches come with juicy, spicy strips of lamb topped with pickles (the green chilli one wakes me right up), stuffed in between buns spread with curry aioli.

And then there is a surprise - a portion of Beetroot Chaat, which usually comes with Set C (for four to five people), Set D (for six to seven people) or the Vegetarian Set (for two).

It is a beautiful melange of textures - soft roasted beets contrasting with crunchy beet, yam and sweet potato chips, those insanely flavourful crumbs, pomegranate arils and herbs.

When you receive the order, check that everything is there. My all-important lunch set is missing, but a call to the restaurant sorts it all out.

Then it is a race - I steal some light at a window, rushing to photograph everything so I can eat.

When I do, it starts bucketing with rain.

I don't care. I'm in a little cocoon of bliss.

HOW TO ORDER

Call 6904-0838 or WhatsApp 8429-9296 to order, or go to the website.

Delivery days and hours are: 11.30am to 3pm (for the express set lunch), 5.30 to 9pm (Wednesday to Saturday), Noon to 6pm (Sunday)

DELIVERY CHARGE

Islandwide delivery is available, free with orders $180 and up, $15 for orders below $180

RATING:

**** (4 stars)