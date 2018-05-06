Wedding cake fit for royalty

Here are some highlights on The Straits Times' food website - ST Food, straitstimesfood.com.

VIDEO: A LOOK AT DELIVEROO EDITIONS 2 AT LAVENDER

Food delivery service provider Deliveroo, which started operations here in late 2015, opened its second Deliveroo Editions site - a purpose-built central kitchen for partner restaurants that do not have a physical presence in the area - about two weeks ago.

Located at Lavender's CT Hub 2, it features seven restaurants, as well as a dine-in area.

Watch a video interview with Deliveroo's chief executive and founder Will Shu.

Interview with Will Shu: str.sg/deliveroo

LISTICLE: VALUE LUNCH SETS

ST Food has put together a guide on where to dine out if you want your dollar to go a little further.

Fancy restaurants often have great lunch deals that start at about $30 for three courses.

But if you want something simpler, we have that covered too - think ramen and dim sum with free-flow tea for $10.70.

10 value-for-money, set-lunch deals at fine-dining outlets that will not burn a hole in your pocket: str.sg/oNZo

RECIPES TO TRY

Everyone loves a good cake. Try your hand at making your own version of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's buttercream lemon elderflower wedding cake. Decorate it as much or as little as you want.

Recipe for a lemon elderflower cake: str.sg/oGrP

Create a Hockchew-style tauhu mong (tofu soup) at home. Give it a touch of luxe with a rich collagen stock, dried scallops and enoki mushrooms.

A luxe take on grandma's traditional Hockchew tofu soup: str.sg/oNUA

