Warm up to yummy tonic broths

If you are a fan of Tan Ser Seng Herbs Restaurant in Geylang, you can still find comfort in its tonic broths because it delivers islandwide.

And the great thing about soups is that they taste just as good reheated.

For tonics, the best is to do it in a double-boiler, but you can get good results in a normal pot as long as you use low to medium heat and not do a rolling boil.

I did not have to do either because the Cordyceps Chicken ($13) arrived hot.

My bigger problem was having to pour it out of the plastic bag into a bowl without burning my fingers or spilling.

It was a substantial portion with half a spring chicken swimming among the herbs, which included cordyceps flower - an edible fungus with a delicate sweetness and a nice crunchy texture.

The chicken is said to be fed with cordycep essence, which purportedly has health benefits.

What I was most impressed with was how full-bodied the broth was, thanks to the generous amount of ingredients in it.

Pair it with a bowl of Yam Rice ($1.90), which was seasoned with dark soya sauce and dotted with diced yam and slices of Chinese mushroom.

The restaurant has a few side dishes and the best was a humble dish of Aged Preserved Radish Omelette ($8).

Instead of mixing everything into the egg, it was a fluffy omelette topped with fried chopped radish and a sprinkle of sesame seeds. The flavours complemented one another so well.

TAN SER SENG HERBS RESTAURANT

HOW TO ORDER Go to tanserseng.oddle.me. Minimum order of $50. Use the promo code "WAYTSS10" to get 10 per cent off the food bill, valid for one month from today and only one redemption a customer. DELIVERY CHARGE Free for orders of $50 and more. RATING 4/5

The restaurant is also known for its Double Boiled Turtle Soup ($14), made with freshwater softshell turtles from Tridelta Food - a local turtle meat provider that holds an HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points) food safety certification.

It was delicious, with lots of meat and cartilage that were really good dipped in the zingy chilli sauce provided.