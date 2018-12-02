Wait, olive oil and sea salt in brownies?

Here are some highlights on The Straits Times' food website - ST Food, straitstimesfood.com

MO BAR OFFERS GOOD EATS WITH A VIEW

New Paper columnist Yeoh Wee Teck recommends MO Bar at Mandarin Oriental, Singapore for delicious cocktails and bar bites with an expansive view of the Marina Bay skyline.

Try Sea Beast ($28), a squid ink coriander soju topped with a piece of salmon, and dishes such as somen noodles with Tasmanian crab ($32).

Weets Eats: MO Bar http://str.sg/oXRP

VIDEO: GIANT AUSSIE COW DODGES THE CHOP

Watch a Reuters video showcasing the giant Australian cow that was saved from the abattoir after being deemed too big to fit into the processing facility.

Standing at 1.94m, the steer towers over the rest of the herd.

Australian cow dodges the chop http://str.sg/oXRn

A RECIPE FOR FUDGE BROWNIES

Attention, chocolate lovers. Here is a brownie recipe for those who live to lick the bowl.

Follow New York Times' food writer Melissa Clark's recipe for olive oil brownies with sea salt. The brownies have a moist centre and are crisp around the edges. Use a milder and more neutral olive oil for this recipe.

Brownies for those who live to lick the bowl http://str.sg/oXRS

