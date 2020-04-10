Wagyu beef bowl at friendly prices

A colleague recommended Waa Cow!'s wagyu bowls and the photos on its website do look very enticing.

The prices - at $19.90 for its Original Wagyu Beef, for example - are not too intimidating either. For non-beef eaters, there are options such as Mentaiko Salmon Poke Bowl ($18.90) and Braised Butadon ($16.90).

I decided to give myself a treat and ordered the yuzu foie gras wagyu beef ($23.90). After all, $4 for a piece of pan-fried duck liver is excellent value.

It came in a paper bowl and the contents look as appetising as in the photo. The rice was blanketed by the foie gras, slices of grilled beef, pickled radish and an onsen egg topped with tobiko (flying fish roe). There was also some spring onion sprinkled over the beef.

I was a bit worried that the duck liver would be overcooked and dry, but it wasn't. It did not have the melt-in-the-mouth texture you find in a fine-dining restaurant but was still very decent.

The beef was marvellous. Well-marbled and tender, its quality was well above what I had expected for the price. It was nicely seasoned too and delicious.

There was an option to top up the beef bowl with some chicken karaage for $5. There were only three pieces of fried chicken, but they were tasty with a hint of ginger in the marinade.

The servings looked small but were enough to fill me up. However, because the delivery charge was $15 for orders $30 and below, I added a breaded mushroom appetiser ($11.90) to bring it down to $8.

The serving was enough for two persons, but the bread crumbs had turned a little soggy by the time the food arrived. Otherwise it would have been great and it came with a yummy mushroom dip.

The order arrived 10 minutes ahead of the noon to 12.30pm bracket.

Tar Pau Nation

What to order in: In this daily series, Senior Food Correspondent Wong Ah Yoke digs into delivery options and rates them for you

And there was a surprise in the bag - a complimentary can of green tea.

HOW TO ORDER

Go to www.waacow.sg

DELIVERY CHARGE

$15 for orders $30 and below, $8 for orders $30.01 to $50, $5 for orders $50.01 to $64.99. For this week, free delivery for orders from $65.

RATING

4/5