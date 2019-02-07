Valentine's food bites

SINGAPORE (THE NEW PAPER) - Food columnist Yeoh Wee Teck recommends what to eat for Valentine's Day.

BEARY LOVELY

Swensen's Beary Lovely Cake ($27.90) is one of the most adorable cakes for Valentine's Day. It is made out of Cookies 'N' Cream and Strawberry-flavoured ice cream and topped with a fondant bear. It is available till Feb 28 at all Swensen's and Earle Swensen's outlets.

CHOCOLATE LOVE

Skai (Swissotel The Stamford, Tel: 6837-3322) is great for a Valentine's Day meal. It is serving a five-course menu between Feb 13 and 15 at $248 a person, which includes a glass of champagne. That will go well with the Chocolate Brownie dessert with Ruby Chocolate, the first new variety of chocolate in 80 years.

FALL FOR FLAVOURS

For Valentine's Day, Level33 (Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1, Tel: 6834-3133) offers a $148 menu that is sweet, sour, bitter and spicy.

Highlights include a spicy short ribs with pepper sauce and a sour heirloom tomatoes salad. The menu is available from Feb 13 to 15.

CHEESY AFFAIR

Learn while celebrating Valentine's Day. The Mast' of Mozzarella & Co (Frasers Tower, Tel: 6513-8010) will hold a mozzarella-making demonstration before the four-course set dinner ($140 a couple) begins.

The highlight is the Trio of Burrata platter, served with crisp schiacciata bread plus a glass of Botter Extra Dry DOC Prosecco.