Tuck into ondeh-ondeh prata at Casuarina Curry

Watch a video and read more about the young owners behind Casuarina Curry in MacPherson Road. The outlet, which is owned and run by primary schoolmates Keerthi Rajendran, 32, and Karthigayan Venkatesan, 33, opened in 2011.

Besides signature offerings of roti prata and dishes such as fish head curry and nasi biryani, this outlet also serves newfangled fare such as an ondeh ondeh-inspired prata and a 1m-long jumbo thosai filled with cheese and a special chutney.

Try New York Times food writer Melissa Clark's recipe for a lemon almond cake. In this recipe, whole lemons are boiled and pureed to give a more marmalade-like flavour.

Roast chicken at home for a simple and hearty meal. The recipe requires just six ingredients: a whole chicken, rosemary, butter, maple syrup, salt and pepper.

