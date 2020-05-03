Treats for Mother's Day

Circuit breaker restrictions may have made it more challenging to stage a good Mother's Day celebration, with the obligatory cakes, flowers and frills currently deemed non-essential.

But here are five suggestions to plan a perfect day in for mum. Note that pre-orders are essential.

1 THE ST REGIS WEEKEND BRUNCH

What: Want to splash out? Treat mum to a decadent weekend brunch prepared by The St Regis Singapore's French restaurant Brasserie Les Saveurs.

The generous spread (right) features a mix of cold and hot entrees such as crab meat salad with celeraic remoulade and baby radish; smoked salmon with asparagus and yogurt cream; burrata with tomatoes and rocket salad; and pan-seared lobster with garlic parsley butter. You also get a selection of charcuterie, cheese and sushi.

For mains, choose from roast salmon with ratatouille; beef sirloin, roasted potatoes and carrots; or ravioli with mushroom and cheese.

The family set includes a main each for two children. Pick from grilled beef burger with bacon and fries; ravioli with ricotta and sauteed asparagus; or deep-fried chicken wings with fries.

End on a sweet note with desserts, including chocolate pralines and raspberry pistachio financiers.

The brunch, which includes Alain Milliat juice, is priced at $156 (for two adults) and $238 (for two adults and two children). Add $68 for an additional adult or $30 for an additional child. Add $78 for a bottle of "R" de Ruinart Champagne for a toast to mothering in a pandemic.

Delivery: Free with minimum spend of $50

Where: The St Regis Singapore, 29 Tanglin Road

Info: Pre-order online for delivery on weekends (11am to 4pm) at bit.ly/ShopatSRS

2 GOODWOOD PARK HOTEL'S SWEET TREATS

What: For durian-loving mums, look no further than Goodwood Park Hotel's durian desserts, available till July 26. In line with Mother's Day, special rates are available for its signature D24 mousse cake ($69.70 for 1kg , usual price, $82) and Mao Shan Wang mousse cake (above, $62 for 500g, usual price, $72) with orders for the takeaway set from the hotel's Chinese restaurant, Min Jiang. The six-course set menu ($83.50 nett a person, minimum two people) includes chilled mini abalone with sweet and spicy pineapple sauce; and stir-fried Iberico pork.

Delivery: Free for orders of $120 and above; $15 no minimum spend required (for orders placed directly with the hotel); $15 for a minimum spend of $50 (go to goodwoodparkhotel.oddle.me/en_SG)

Where: Goodwood Park Hotel, 22 Scotts Road

Info: Order three days in advance. Call 6737-7411 or e-mail min_jiang@goodwoodparkhotel.com

4 CRYSTAL JADE PALACE SET MENUS

What: Order in a sumptuous spread of Chinese cuisine from Crystal Jade Palace, which offers set menus and a la carte dishes to celebrate both Mother's and Father's Day till end of June. A set meal (above) for two is priced at $168+ and one for 10 people, $668+.

Highlights by Crystal Jade Group's executive chef Martin Foo include long hu garoupa steamed with black bean sauce; poached live prawns with aged Chinese hua diao wine; and sauteed scallops and asparagus with lingzhi mushroom in XO sauce.

On the a la carte menu, opt for crispy golden salted egg yolk fish skin topped with flying fish roe ($13.80), as well as the restaurant's signature roast meats such as soya sauce chicken in rose wine (from $23.80 for half) and roast duck (from $21.80 a portion).

Main courses include braised sea cucumber with Grandma's braised pork belly ($36) and steamed sea perch with golden mushroom and black fungus ($18 a person).

Delivery: Call 9177-2091 or 9177-1971 for same-day delivery or takeaway; order at least two hours in advance

Where: Crystal Jade Palace, 04-19 Takashimaya Shopping Centre, 391 Orchard Road

Info: Till June 30. Order three days in advance at estore.crystaljade.com

5 BUTTER STUDIO'S CAKES

What: The halal-certified bakery features a selection of pretty, floral-themed Mother's Day cakes.

The lychee floral cake (right, from $53) features rose-scented cake layers, raspberry compote filling and lychee-infused frosting. Or go for assorted cupcakes (from $24 for six) with flavours such as red velvet, vanilla and strawberry white chocolate.

For a fun Mother's Day activity, get the Do-It-Yourself cakelet kit ($30). It includes a passionfruit and vanilla-flavoured petite cake with purple and white frosting, as well as edible toppings, piping nozzles and cream to decorate the cake.

A ready-made version - with vanilla cake layers and passionfruit jam filling and feuilletine - costs $22.90. Add on a Mother's Day cake topper for $8.

Delivery: Free for orders above $100 or $8 for a minimum spend of $30

Info: Mother's Day pre-orders at order.thebutterstudio.com, last day of delivery on May 11