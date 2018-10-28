Top picks at ST wine fair

The ST Wine Fair is back with its fifth edition featuring fine wines and whiskies.

With the year-end festive season around the corner, this is your opportunity to pick up gifts and great buys.

The fair opens on Thursday at Wisma Atria with a curated selection of more than 100 wines, both Old World and New World, many of which are not easily available on the retail market.

Participating wine merchants include Asia Wine Network, Angra Wine & Spirits and Le Vigne.

The fair will also feature a selection of fine whiskies from Le Vigne.

Visitors can enjoy attractive promotions, including special discounts exclusive to the fair.

VIEW IT / ST WINE FAIR @WISMA ATRIA

WHERE: Event Space, Level 1 Wisma Atria, 435 Orchard Road WHEN: Thursday to Nov 4, 11am to 9pm INFO: Go to STwine.sg, e-mail STwine@sph.com.sg or call 6319-5076 (office hours)

To help you navigate the fair, ST Wine recommends the top nine picks and the food to pair them with.

1 BOSCHENDAL LE BOUQUET 2017

Country: South Africa

Usual price: $50

ST Wine Fair price: $43 This delicate white wine is a blend of Muscat varieties, Chenin Blanc and Chardonnay grapes that charms with fruity and floral aromas.

If you could bottle a holiday, this would be it. Think pineapple, peaches, apricots and tangerines with the slightest touch of cinnamon spice.

There is also the alluring aromas of honeysuckle and frangipani. The medium-sweet wine is fresh and vivacious on the palate.

Food pairing: Spicy dishes, cod and seafood cooked in garlic or a fruit platter

2 AOTEA SAUVIGNON BLANC 2016

Country: New Zealand

Usual price: $68

ST Wine Fair price: $48 Powerfully aromatic, the Sauvignon Blanc flavours were kept at an optimum through careful management from vine to bottling. The grapes were pressed right after harvest. The wine is bright with grapefruit and tropical melon with notes of blackcurrant. It is well-balanced with layers of fruit flavours on the palate.

Buy this for barbecue parties.

Food pairing: Salads, fresh seafood or barbecued foods

3 DAL CERO AMARONE DELLA VALPOLICELLA 2012

Country: Italy

Rating: JS 93

Usual price: $130

ST Wine Fair price: $111 This blend of Corvina, Rondinella and Molinara grapes is outstanding both in aroma and taste. Matured for four years in oak barrels, the wine has the bold rich aromas of fruit and spices.

Food pairing: Rich pasta dishes, risotto, oxtail stew, wagyu beef or soya sauce-based dishes

4 LANGMEIL ORPHAN BANK SHIRAZ 2015

Country: Australia

Usual price: $98

ST Wine Fair price: $78 Aged for 24 months in French oak casks, the wine is a medium-deep crimson with purple hues.

On the nose, it has an intense perfume of blue fruit, violet and chocolate, with hints of sage, cedar and white pepper.

On the palate, juicy raspberries and Satsuma plums fill the mouth with lovely oaky sweetness.

Food pairing: Barbecued foods, roasted meats, kebabs or stews

5 BONGIOVANNI BAROLO PERNANNO DOCG 2010

Country: Italy

Rating: JS 94

Usual price: $158

ST Wine Fair price: $115 Big, bold and beautiful, this is a good gift for discerning wine drinkers.

It is a cellar-worthy wine that can keep for another decade.

A deep garnet in colour, the wine is intense in every way. Expect full-on aromas on the nose and dark fruit and floral flavours on the palate.

Food Pairing: Roast meat, grilled dishes or cheese

6 MATAYAC MALBEC 2016

Country: France

Usual price: $48

ST Wine Fair price: $41 The Malbec grape expresses itself in a well-balanced manner in this wine. Deep red with purple shades, it has intense and complex aromas of black fruit, with a certain woodiness at the edges.

Full-bodied with oaky and fruity flavours, this wine tastes of peony and grilled bread with earthy notes.

Food pairing: Roast pork, mushroom, cheese, tapas, cheese, duck or peppery dishes

7 OLD PARTICULAR GLENGOYNE 1996, 21 YEARS OLD

Single-cask single malt 49.5 per cent ABV

Country: Scotland

Usual price: $398

ST Wine Fair price: $299 On the nose, this single-cask single malt conjures up warm apple crumble with a touch of cinnamon spice and barley.

It is thick and creamy - think buttered wholemeal bread with apricot jam and vanilla custard. Taste slow-ripened banana in the finish, along with nectarines and caramelised nuts with a hint of charred oak.

Food pairing: Japanese cuisine, meats or Chinese dishes

8 OLD PARTICULAR MACDUFF 1997, 21 YEARS OLD

Single-cask single malt, 51.5 per cent ABV

Country: Scotland

Usual price: $398

ST Wine Fair price: $299 This single-cask single malt has the aroma of mixed red berries with a touch of sweet tobacco and mocha.

On the palate, taste honey, baked apples, marmalade and spiced gingerbread. The finish is long with malted barley, dark chocolate and gentle spice.

Food pairing: Japanese cuisine, meats or Chinese cuisine

9 BIG PEAT CHRISTMAS EDITION 2018

Vatted malt 54 per cent ABV

Country: Scotland

Usual price: $188

ST Wine Fair price: $148 This is a blend of malts from the island of Islay, which include the Ardbeg, Caol Ila, Bowmore and Port Ellen. The Big Peat is rich and smoky, yet lively in scent and flavour. Fans of peated whiskies will love how the Big Peat's robust peatiness is balanced with a fruity mid-palate and lingering finish.

Food pairing: Sausage or cured meats