Top 5 female chefs in Singapore

SINGAPORE - The chef profession has traditionally been one of men, which is odd when you think about it, because women have long been the ones to rule the kitchen at home.

But things are changing as women are now seen as the equal of men in so many aspects of life. And the professional kitchen is one area where you see more women taking charge.

From working mainly in the pastry section in the past, whipping up pretty cakes and desserts, women today are helming entire kitchens in both Asian and Western restaurants.

Some, like Janice Wong and Violet Oon, have also moved beyond being chefs. Wong is now recognised as an artist who works with dessert and Oon is a successful restaurateur with four eateries under her name.

The only kitchen women have not conquered, in Singapore at least, is the Chinese restaurant's. That's probably because of the heavy lifting and roaring fires found in such kitchens - something that seems to deter many Singapore men too.

But with modern cooking techniques, that may well change. There are already female Chinese restaurant chefs in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan who have made a name for themselves.

It may only be a matter of time before one sees a female chef fronting a top Chinese restaurant here too. But in the meantime, we celebrate these five female chefs in Singapore.

1. Josephine Loke of 665°F steakhouse



PHOTO: ANDAZ SINGAPORE



A steakhouse is traditionally seen as a man's domain, with heavy, dark leather furniture setting the tone for a testosterone-filled environment packed with burly men wolfing down hefty chunks of beef.

So it was with some surprise that I found Josephine Loke, the petite chef de cuisine of 665°F, running the open kitchen of the steakhouse on the 38th floor of Andaz Singapore hotel in Fraser Street.

The 29-year-old gained her experience at restaurants such as Pollen, Tippling Club, Open Farm Community and Odette - modern Western restaurants where a female face in the kitchen is less likely to turn heads.

But her steaks, comprising halal-certified prime cuts, are good. The wagyu tomahawk from Margaret River ($160 for 1.2kg) is pretty amazing - tender, juicy and flavourful.

If that's too much for you, the grain-fed USDA Prime Sirloin ($69 for 340g) is pretty good too.

Some seafood dishes here are also standouts. Try the Boston Lobster ($80), which is cooked Thermidor-style with a gratinated coat of delicious creamy sauce.

2. Nakahara Saya from Sushi Chiharu



PHOTO: SUSHI CHIHARU



You don't often see a female sushi chef in Singapore, but Nakahara Saya - who mans the counter at the sushi restaurant in Cuppage Terrace - is the rare exception.

The 28-year-old from Tochigi Prefecture studied cooking at the respected Insyokujin College in Japan and, as one of the top graduates in her cohort, was selected to join the Sushi Chiharu restaurant in Osaka. When it opened a Singapore outpost last year, she was sent here with a fellow sushi chef, Issei Taba, 21, to run the restaurant's kitchen.

Sushi Chiharu serves Edomae sushi, where the fish is marinated in shoyu or cured with vinegar. This is a technique started 150 years ago, before refrigeration became available, to prolong the shelf life of raw fish.

The marination gives the fish a fuller flavour and there is no need to dip the sushi in soya sauce before eating.

The restaurant offers an 18-course omakase for $140, which is an excellent deal. It's not as good as top sushi restaurants here, but certainly beats most places with its price point.

3. Petrina Loh from Morsels



PHOTO: MORSELS



A former private banker, the 36-year-old embarked on a career as a chef after graduating from the Le Cordon Bleu programme at the California Culinary Academy in 2012.

She opened Morsels in Little India that year with then-boyfriend Bryan Chia and has since become a poster girl for Singapore's female chefs.

She moved the restaurant to Dempsey in late 2017 and now runs it solo as chef-owner.

I was not terribly impressed with the small plates selections at the original location when it opened, but a visit to the new place showed that Loh's cooking has matured even as she continues her style of eclectic cooking where ingredients are matched in quite original ways.

Examples from her current menu include Venus clams with fig chicken broth, cabbage kimchi and pickle wakame. And her firecracker duroc pulled pork with shell pasta, habanero pesto and sour cream is quite a hit with spice lovers.

Dinner prices range from $85 a person to a 14-course omakase menu at $135. Lunch is $45 to $95.

There is also a $28 noodle set for lunch, and the pork jowl char siew wonton mee I tried is pretty good.

4. Cheryl Koh from Tarte by Cheryl Koh



PHOTO: LES AMIS GROUP



It's not often that your boss is so impressed with your culinary skills that he opens an eatery with you. That was what happened to Cheryl Koh, the pastry chef of Les Amis restaurant, when she collaborated with her employers to start her own brand, Tarte by Cheryl Koh, in 2015.

Last year, it expanded to include a small dine-in area in Shaw Centre.

Koh, 39, began her career at Raffles Hotel where she fell in love with the work and decided to hone her skills overseas - first in Paris with the two-Michelin-starred Lasserre and then in Dubai at luxury hotel Burj Al Arab. Subsequently, she worked in Don Alfonso 1890 in Sorrento, Italy, and Grand Lisboa in Macau.

From there, it was just a hop over to Hong Kong, first joining The Landmark Mandarin Oriental and then Cepage, which was owned by the Les Amis Group. When Cepage closed in 2013, she returned to Singapore to join the group's flagship restaurant.

Koh's creations are not cheap, with a regular-sized tart priced at $10. But they are so good.

A favourite is the kumquat and mandarin orange tart, which has just the right amount of sweetness and tartness. The crust is perfect too - with a firm, but not hard, biscuit-like texture.

5. Sujatha Asokan from Garage



PHOTO: THE GARAGE



Sujatha Asokan, 27, grew up in a cultural melting pot. Her mother is Chinese Malaysian and her father Indian Singaporean.

Both sides of her family share a love for food and, while visiting her Malaysian relatives as a child, watching her mother and aunts in the kitchen ignited a passion for cooking in her.

She started her career at 19 at Stellar at 1-Altitude and worked subsequently at Pollen and Esquina. She joined Garage at the Singapore Botanic Gardens as head chef in 2017, helming the kitchens for the two eateries there - the bistro Botanico on the second floor and casual cafe Bee's Knees on level one.

The menu at Botanico features Western dishes spiced with Asian ingredients, such as curried lamb neck ($32) and slipper lobster pasta with XO sauce ($32).

But there's no confusion in the fusion, as her flavours taste perfectly natural to Asian palates instead of being gimmicky. Westerners, though, may find them exotic rather than familiar.