‘Tis the season for festive feasting with Citi Cards

Round off the year on a delightful note of merrymaking with all the special people in your life — from your friends and relatives you wish you could see more of, to your significant other and even colleagues-turned-buddies.

Whether you are planning a get-together to usher in a joyful Christmas, a countdown party on New Year’s Eve or a lavish feast to pamper your loved ones, these eight restaurants are ideal to whisk you away to a gastronomic wonderland you won’t soon forget. And as a special tie-up with Citi Cards, you get to receive up to 30% off festive dining privileges at these establishments, and more.

But the festive bonding doesn’t have to end right there. Take the opportunity to spend the rest of the day exploring the neighbouring areas of these centrally-located restaurants together and rediscover the joy of being a tourist in Singapore.

PS: We have provided a mini itinerary to give you a little nudge on some of the places to visit. You are welcome.

Swissotel The Stamford



Traditional Christmas roasts, such as this Wagyu rump with crab, are given a refreshing, modern spin at SKAI Bar. PHOTO: SWISSOTEL THE STAMFORD



Be it international buffet spreads you are keen on, specially crafted three-course meals or Asian festive fare for a change, Swissotel The Stamford will have something for everyone. Tuck into upscale hawker delights at Kopi Tiam (we recommend the fish delicacies), or go all out with the fabulous Christmas buffet spread at CLOVE.

Some of the restaurants, like SKAI Bar on level 70 and Bar Rouge on level 71, offer an amazing vantage point to score panoramic views of Singapore’s night sky, especially if you wish to avoid the crowds on the streets on Christmas Eve. But if mingling with fellow revellers is what you prefer, head to Gardens by the Bay (a 25-minute walk away) for the Yuletide celebrations at its annual Christmas Wonderland extravaganza.

Where: 2 Stamford Road, Swissotel The Stamford

Tel: 6431 6156

Citi Cards dining deal: 20% off festive dining (Applicable to festive menus at Bar Rouge, CLOVE, Kopi Tiam, SKAI Bar, SKAI Restaurant, The Stamford Brasserie)

Validity: Dec 1 to 31

The St. Regis Singapore



Succulent seafood on ice and festive roasts grilled to perfection are just some of the gourmet highlights at The St. Regis Singapore. PHOTO: THE ST. REGIS SINGAPORE



There’s nothing quite like a sumptuous festive smorgasbord to get you in the mood for Christmas. This year, the chefs at The St. Regis Singapore’s award-winning European restaurants Brasserie Les Saveurs and LaBrezza have outdone themselves with tantalising culinary masterpieces.

At Brasserie Les Saveurs, the Navarin of Lamb (a French lamb stew), Stuffed Calamari with Capsicum Ragout and Pork Sausage Cassoulet, and Spiced Amandine Tart take centrestage, while at LaBrezza, diners are invited to enjoy an Italian multi-course lunch, with highlights such as the Piedmont-style Agnoletti and Red Wine-poached Pear with Cinnamon Espuma and Crumble.

After that, join the party on Orchard Road and marvel at the dazzling festive street decorations, and light and sound displays. Along the way, pop by The Great Christmas Village, a European-style Christmas market with attractions like amusement rides, live music and performances, at Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza.

Where: 29 Tanglin Road, The St. Regis Singapore

Tel: 6506-6888

Citi Cards dining deal: 15% off festive menus (Applicable at Brasserie Les Saveurs and LaBrezza)

Validity: Nov 28 to Dec 30, excluding Dec 24 and Dec 25

Café 2000, M Hotel Singapore



Turkey lovers are in for a treat at Café 2000, which specialises in inventive flavours, like the Apricot Honey-Mustard Glazed Turkey. PHOTO: CAFÉ 2000



Share the holidays with your family and friends this year and make some precious memories over a delicious, hearty meal at Café 2000. Besides a splendid Seafood Extravaganza spread featuring a Crustacean Bar and international delights, other must-try highlights include the Prime Ribs, Honey-baked Ham and Traditional Turkey at the Roast Carving station, as well as the chef's signature log cakes: Chempedak with Coconut Flakes Log Cake and the popular Rum and Raisin Chocolate Log Cake.

From there, the historic districts of Chinatown and Tanjong Pagar are just a stone’s throw away. Take grandpa and grandma on a trip down memory lane there and get them to share some tales of what life used to be like in their good old days.

Where: Café 2000, 81 Anson Road, M Hotel Singapore

Tel: 6224-1133

Citi Cards dining deal: 30% off festive buffets; groups of six paying adults enjoy a complimentary M Hotel Signature Chocolate Truffle Log Cake (1kg)

Validity: Dec 1 to 30, excluding Dec 24 and Dec 25

The Fullerton Hotel Singapore



Drawing inspiration from the East and West, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore’s opulent festive spreads are set to impress. PHOTO: THE FULLERTON HOTEL SINGAPORE



Reunite with the whole clan over afternoon tea or enjoy a more satisfying epicurean experience for dinner at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore.

Its festive mid-day tea sets at The Courtyard are a sight to behold, with delicious savoury bites like Smoked Turkey Roll with Cranberry Chutney on Raisin Bread, as well as sweet nibbles like Christmas Fruit Cake and Mont Blanc Tarte with Crushed Meringue. For dinner, Town Restaurant offers traditional Christmas signatures, alongside Asian-inspired creations such as Turkey Penyet and Ondeh Ondeh log cake.

After your luxurious feast, take a stroll along the Singapore River to Marina Bay (a 10-minute walk away) and catch its spectacular nightly light show, set against the magnificent background of the nation’s skyline.

Where: 1 Fullerton Square, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore

Tel: 6877-8911/8912

Citi Cards dining deal: 1 dines free with 3 paying adults (Applicable to Daily Dinner Buffet at Town Restaurant and Daily Afternoon Tea or Chocolate Buffet (Saturday) at The Courtyard)

Validity: Till Dec 30

Plate, Carlton City Hotel Singapore



A delectable array of festive showstoppers awaits hungry diners at Plate this Christmas. PHOTO: CARLTON CITY HOTEL SINGAPORE



Make your last team lunch of the year one to remember at Plate, known for their decadent East-meets-West buffet spread. With the season being perfect for revelry, Plate pulls out all the stops with a delectable range of festive roasts, including a Slow Baked Cajun Turkey, Baked Whole Salmon, Roasted Beef Rump and Baked Gammon Ham.

Post-lunch, take advantage of the holiday lull at work to explore the lively alleys of Tanjong Pajar or pop by Chinatown to visit its colourful, cramped five-foot-ways, before heading back to the office.

Where: Plate, 1 Gopeng Street, Level 3, Carlton City Hotel Singapore

Tel: 6632-8922

Citi Cards dining deal: 1-for-1 festive weekday buffet lunch

Validity: Dec 9 to 23

Marriott Cafe, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel



The lavish buffet spread at Marriott Cafe is both a visual and gastronomic treat. PHOTO: SINGAPORE MARRIOTT TANG PLAZA HOTEL



Just because it’s Boxing Day and you have to return to work doesn’t mean the Christmas festivities — and feasting — has to end.

Continue the merrymaking with your office BFFs at Marriott Cafe. While its all-time favourites never disappoint, it is the restaurant’s innovative treats this year that will impress: Roast Beef Sirloin, Roast Turkey with Dried Fruits & Chestnut Bread Stuffing, Coffee & Chermoula Spiced Beef Brisket, logcakes, Panettone, and more.

If you have time to spare before returning to work, why not take a daytime jaunt down Orchard Road? Soak in the Christmas carnival-like atmosphere on the streets and grab your selfies with the many Insta-worthy festive decorations along the way.

Where: Marriott Cafe, 320 Orchard Road, Lobby Level, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

Tel: 6831-4605

Citi Cards dining deal: 35% off total lunch food bill

Validity: Dec 1 to 31, excluding Dec 24 and Dec 25

Beach Road Kitchen, JW Marriott Singapore South Beach



Beach Road Kitchen’s mouthwatering festive menu features classics like a slow-roasted turkey. PHOTO: JW MARRIOTT HOTEL SINGAPORE SOUTH BEACH



Make a date with your better half and spend this festive season indulging in a scrumptious feast at Beach Road Kitchen. With its quintessentially traditional spread of festive roasts such as Honey Glazed Gammon Bone-in-Ham and Slow Roasted Turkey with Signature Gravy and Cranberry Sauce, you will soon be settled into a warm, nostalgic mood as you take a relaxing stroll along Esplanade Park to Merlion Park.

If time permits, you can even make a quick detour to the bustling Haji Lane and Arab Street nearby, before making your way back for a quiet, homely celebration.

Where: Beach Road Kitchen, 30 Beach Road, Level 1, JW Marriott Singapore South Beach

Tel: 6818-1913

Citi Cards dining deal: 50% off second diner for festive buffets (Applicable to lunch/dinner/brunch)

Validity: Dec 2 to 30, excluding Dec 24 and Dec 25

Escape Restaurant & Lounge, One Farrer Hotel



Traditionalists, as well as those with more adventurous taste buds, will find plenty to their liking at Escape Restaurant & Lounge. PHOTO: ONE FARRER HOTEL



Ready for your final feast of 2019? Make it a memorable one with Escape Restaurant & Lounge. Here, you’ll enjoy unique festive offerings like its signature Salt-Encrusted Turkey, as well as familiar favourites with a twist, such as the Oven Roasted Traditional Turkey With Truffle Essence.

After that, immerse in the rich history and culture of one of Singapore’s most vibrant ethnic enclaves, Little India. At all times of the day, its streets and narrow lanes are abuzz with activity and redolent with the fragrance of fresh flowers and spices.

From there, you might want to get started on making your way to Marina Bay (a 20-minute MRT ride away) to get a good spot for counting down to a brand new year.

Where: Escape Restaurant & Lounge, 1 Farrer Park Station Road, One Farrer Hotel

Tel: 6705-7828

Citi Cards dining deal: 50% off second diner (Friday to Sunday); 1-for-1 Christmas Buffet (Monday to Thursday)

Validity: Till Jan 2, 2020

Make your Christmas delectable with Citi Cards. Indulge in an array of festive dining deals from over 70 merchants, and enjoy up to 30% off with Citi Cards. Click here for more festive dining deals with Citi Cards.