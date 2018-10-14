Tiger Sugar bubble tea comes roaring into Singapore

Here are some highlights on The Straits Times' food website - ST Food, straitstimesfood.com

VIDEO: ASIAN FUSION AT MORSELS

Watch the fourth video of six-part video series A Day In The Kitchen. This episode features chef-owner Petrina Loh, who runs Asian fusion restaurant Morsels at Dempsey Hill.

Her five-year-old restaurant serves a weekly lunch noodle set - there is a different noodle every week. The dishes are her take on dishes such as wonton mee and laksa, but made with premium ingredients and cooked with a twist.

Cooking with a twist at Morsels: str.sg/onMN

TIGER SUGAR TO OPEN HERE

Popular Taichung bubble tea brand Tiger Sugar will open its first outlet in South-east Asia at Singapore's Capitol Piazza next month.

It is best known for its brown sugar boba fresh milk with cream mousse drink.

Taiwan's Tiger Sugar to open: str.sg/onc3

TIPS AND RECIPES: CHARRING FOOD AT HOME

There is a difference between charring and burning. How can home cooks achieve blackened, charred vegetable edges or that deep brown bubble on a pizza crust? The Washington Post has put together five tips on how to get the perfect char on food cooked at home.

There are also recipes for charred stone fruit with bay leaf cream; hearth-roasted seasonal vegetables; and roasted carrots with thyme and rosemary.

How to get a good char: str.sg/onP7

