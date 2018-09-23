These buns are just peachy

For his mother’s 90th-birthday celebration at Chinese restaurant Peony Jade at Keppel Club last month, retiree Victor Lim ordered longevity buns.

He did not expect them to be so well-received by his guests.

The 63-year-old, who booked 16 tables for the occasion, says the longevity buns display was so exquisite that many of his relatives took photos of the buns to post on social media. His guests also ate all 168 buns.

It was a very different scene from 10 years ago, when his mother celebrated her 80th birthday at another venue. Then, Mr Lim recalls, the guests were groaning by the time longevity buns were served at the end of the meal.

He says: “In the past, longevity buns were not very appetising as many had a thick skin and were tough to chew.

“Now, it is good to see chefs coming up with longevity buns that are not just beautifully presented, but also tasty. It helps to preserve this Chinese tradition and cultural aspect of celebrating birthdays.”

Peony Jade started creating special shou bao (longevity buns) with premium fillings like Mao Shan Wang durian, salted egg custard, sweet yam paste and even Valrhona chocolate in 2009.

Since then, the restaurant has continued to improve the presentation and taste of its handcrafted longevity buns.

It receives bespoke orders for longevity buns almost weekly. Special requests have included personalised calligraphy in poems to accompany the presentation.

Mr Robert Han, 59, group general manager of The Quayside Group, which owns Peony Jade, says: “Longevity buns are a Chinese tradition and if we do not uphold our timeless classics like shou bao, shou mien (longevity noodles) with red eggs and other age-old heritage foods, the younger generation will not get to savour these traditional items.”

Other restaurants have also come up with modern interpretations of the traditional longevity bun.

Master chef Chung Lap Fai of Hua Ting Restaurant at Orchard Hotel came up with the idea of presenting the longevity buns on a peach tree stand.

The 54-year-old found a stainless- steel stand in Guangzhou, China, to represent a peach tree stem during an overseas trip and added hanging miniature carriers to contain the peach-shaped buns. The leaves are made from dough.

The restaurant launched its new presentation of longevity buns when it reopened after renovations last year.

It says the Instagram-worthy presentation has delighted customers of all ages.

Apart from aesthetics, chef Chung has also expanded the variety of fillings for customers to choose from. In addition to the traditional lotus seed paste, other fillings include custard, sweet yam paste and even savoury kurobuta char siew.

At the Paradise Group of Restaurants, marketing communications manager Lin Sifang, 33, notes an increase in the demand for customised orders of longevity buns in the past two years.

The buns are available at Taste Paradise, Paradise Teochew and Seafood Paradise.

For those who want tradition in a birthday cake, Antoinette can custom- make cakes in the shape of longevity buns. Chef Pang Kok Keong, 42, says the patisserie started receiving special requests for such cakes when it opened seven years ago.

It takes about 10 hours to craft a 3kg cake priced at $650.

PEONY JADE

The restaurant offers bespoke presentations of longevity buns, such as the traditional Mother And Children Platter of one large shou bao with 10 small baos which cost $98.

Its newest set is the Peony Jade’s Bespoke Longevity Buns Platter ($118+), which comprises one large shou bao, 10 small baos and eight auspicious character-shaped baos.

Orders have to be placed at least three days in advance.

Where: Peony Jade @ Keppel Club, M Level, 10 Bukit Chermin Road, tel: 6276-9138

HUA TING

Birthday buns are presented in miniature carriers placed on a peach tree stand. Customers may choose from fillings such as traditional lotus seed paste, custard, sweet yam paste and savoury kurobuta char siew. The buns are $1.30++ each, except for the kurobuta char siew buns, which are $1.50++ each. The minimum order is eight buns. The peach tree presentation is available only for dine-in orders.

Where: Hua Ting Restaurant, Level 2 Orchard Hotel Singapore, 442 Orchard Road, tel: 6739-6666

PARADISE GROUP

Customised longevity buns are offered at Taste Paradise, Paradise Teochew and Seafood Paradise. Advanced orders are required. Regular-sized buns are $1.50 each. The larger-sized buns vary in size and price, depending on customers’ request. For example, a large bun that weighs 4.2kg can cost $168.

Where: Taste Paradise at Ion Orchard, 04-07 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn; tel: 6509-9660 Where: Paradise Teochew at Scotts Square, 03-04 Scotts Square, 6 Scotts Road; tel: 6538-0644 Where: Seafood Paradise at Marina Bay Sands, 02-03 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 8 Bayfront Avenue; tel: 6688-7051

CRYSTAL JADE

Crystal Jade offers three Longevity Bun baskets for takeaway orders: the 28-piece Mini Longevity Bun with Lotus Paste set ($42.80); the 18-piece Assorted Longevity Bun (custard, white sesame and red bean fillings, $44.80); and the 10-piece Mini Longevity Bun with Lotus Paste and 8-piece Big Longevity Bun with Lotus Paste and Salted Egg Yolk ($46.80). Orders have to be placed three days in advance.

Info: estore.crystaljade.com

JADE

Prices start at $68++ for a standard order of 18 longevity buns. Orders can be customised. On request, the buns can be presented with a dough sculpture of the God of Longevity, which executive Chinese chef Leong Chee Yeng, 51, makes by hand. He and his team can also include a gelatine sculpture of the Chinese character of longevity. The two special sculptures are available only for dine-in orders.

Where: Jade, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, 1 Fullerton Square; tel: 6877-8911/6877-8912

HAI TIEN LO

Longevity buns are $1.50++ a piece and available daily. A platter of 18 mini buns is priced at $68++ and has to be ordered at least one day in advance. Customers who have private event bookings at the hotel can put in special requests for the buns to be displayed on a stand, subject to availability.

Where: Hai Tien Lo, Pan Pacific Singapore, Marina Square, 7 Raffles Boulevard; tel: 6826-8240

ANTOINETTE

For those who want tradition served up in a modern artisanal cake, Antoinette can create a longevity peach cake called the Shou Tao Cake. A 3kg cake costs $650 and a two-tiered 2.5kg cake is $450.

Where: Antoinette, 30 Penhas Road (off Lavender Street); tel: 6293-3121