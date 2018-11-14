The sugar trap

Reducing one’s sugar intake is a straightforward process — or so it seems.

According to the Health Promotion Board (HPB), sweet drinks, desserts and sauces contribute to 90 per cent of the average Singaporean’s daily sugar intake.

While most of us know we should avoid soft drinks and desserts such as ice cream and cakes, watching our sugar consumption may not be so easy when some sugar traps are hard to detect.

Seemingly healthier desserts such as cheng tng and red bean soup are often laden with hidden sugars that could easily bust your sugar consumption limit for the day.

For instance, a 400g bowl of cheng tng (a clear soup with lotus seeds, white fungus, longan and rock sugar) contains about 40g of sugar on average — that is almost 90 per cent of the daily recommended added sugar intake (45g to 55g) set by the HPB.

Food items with added sugar are often high in empty calories, which supply energy without giving nutrients to the body. These include processed food such as cakes, cookies and sweetened beverages.

It’s very easy to overconsume them, as they are unlikely to make a person feel full and satiated.

Thus, these excess calories can increase risk of weight gain and obesity, putting you at greater risk of developing Type-2 diabetes.

Eat out — with less sugar

Managing your sugar intake when eating out can be a challenge as you are not privy to the amount of sugar that goes into your favourite dessert.

But there is no need to deny yourself of sweet treats as long as you make smart choices when dining out.

When buying local desserts such as chendol or ice-kacang at a hawker centre, ask for lesser sugar, syrup or sweetened condensed milk. If you are ordering tau huay (tofu pudding), ask to replace some sugar syrup with soy milk instead.

Another easy way to cut the amount of sugar you consume is by sharing. Sometimes all we need is a couple of bites of our favourite dessert.

Sharing not only helps to reduce calorie intake by eating a smaller portion, but it also eliminates the need to reduce wastage and allows you to enjoy something you love with your friends or family.

Make smarter shopping choices

Healthy changes in your eating habits start with having healthier foods at home. The next time you are at the supermarket, be vigilant in what goes in the items you put in your trolley.

Look for HPB’s “Lower in Sugar” and "No Sugar Added" Healthier Choice Symbols; which indicate that a product contains at least 25 per cent less sugar than similar products from other brands, or do not contain refined or added sugar respectively.

This does not mean you should gorge on these food products, as they may still contain sugar, which is bad for your health if over consumed.

Check a product’s nutrition labels for its sugar content and be mindful to limit your daily sugar intake to no more than 9 to 11 teaspoons or 45g to 55g of sugar.

When buying snacks such as yogurt, for example, avoid the flavoured versions, which often have a substantial amount of added sugar. Opt for plain or Greek yogurt, and add sliced fruits such as strawberries and bananas for natural sweetness and a dose of fibre.

Finance manager Nicole Chua, 33, made the conscious decision to reduce her sugar intake ever since she started exercising earlier this year. She conscientiously checks the nutrition labels of the items she buys to make sure they contain as little added sugar as possible.

She has since managed to lower her body fat percentage, and curb her cravings for sweets.

“One of the most surprising effects of changing my eating habits is how I have learned to keep my sweet tooth in check,” she says.

“As a result, I am now able to better appreciate the natural flavours in food, and no longer crave for something sweet after a meal.”

Change up your recipes

When preparing food at home, look at ways to reduce the amount of sugar you normally use in your recipes, or replacing sugar entirely with healthier alternatives.

If you are baking at home, use about 25 per cent less sugar in the recipe to reduce sweetness without compromising on the texture of the baked treat.

Be adventurous — experiment by using natural sugar alternatives such as dates, figs and beetroot in a red velvet cake, or adding mashed bananas to an oatmeal cookie recipe.

When preparing oriental desserts such as cheng tng, white fungus soup, green bean and red bean soup, experiment with replacing some sugars with natural ingredients. Try using dried orange peels, pears, apples or dried longan to naturally sweeten the dish.

Novel healthier alternatives

Sweeteners can be a great way to gradually cut the use of sugar in your diet without compromising on the taste.

Sweeteners such as isomalt, sorbitol, xylitol, stevia and sucralose, contain fewer or no calories compared to sugar, and they will not result in a spike in your blood glucose level.

Even well-established restaurants such as Swensen's are jumping on board the sweetener bandwagon in an effort to improve on its healthier desserts offering.

Swensen’s has created healthier desserts such as a lower-sugar range of ice cream using a natural sweetener called isomaltulose.

The lower-sugar ice cream range also contains more soluble fibres and up to 39 per cent less sugar compared to Swensen’s regular range of ice cream.

Such initiatives are helpful for consumers who eat out frequently but find it difficult to keep track of what they eat.

Says data analyst Pamela Tay, 31, who has a habit of ordering a sweet drink or desserts at the end of a meal: “Knowing where I can go to for a healthier dessert alternative will be useful in helping me be more disciplined about watching my sugar intake — because I just can’t do without something sweet after a savoury meal.

“Hopefully in time to come, most cafes and restaurants will have lower-sugar desserts or drinks on their menus,” she adds. “This will make the long-term lifestyle change of reducing one’s sugar consumption more sustainable, instead of crash-dieting.”

