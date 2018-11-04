The secret to chewy boba pearls

Here are some highlights on The Straits Times' food website - ST Food, straitstimesfood.com.

VIDEO: TIGER SUGAR OPENS

Popular Taichung-based bubble tea brand Tiger Sugar opened in the basement of Capitol Piazza yesterday.

ST had a preview of the shop last week. Here, the boba pearls are cooked every two hours to ensure they remain fresh and chewy.

Watch a video to find out more about Tiger Sugar's signature drink - brown sugar boba fresh milk with cream mousse.

Taiwan's Tiger Sugar opens in Singapore: str.sg/o7qG

VIDEO: TASTE TEST OF PRINGLES-FLAVOURED NOODLES

American potato chip brand Pringles has teamed up with Japanese instant noodle label Super Cup to release four new noodle flavours. The special-edition cup noodle varieties were released in Japan recently.

Would you eat yakisoba flavoured with Pringles' signature sour cream and onion powder?

ST journalist Bridget Tan, who is based in Fukuoka, tries the newfangled products.

Are Pringles instant noodles any good?: str.sg/o7Gv

HOW TO COOK CAULIFLOWER

When cooked on high heat - think a hot pan, oven or grill - mild and bland cauliflower will turn sweet. Heat helps it to caramelise.

ST Food has picked up New York Times writer David Tanis' recipe for charred cauliflower. He enhances his cauliflower dish with ingredients such as anchovies, capers and olives.

How to cook cauliflower, the mild but versatile vegetable: str.sg/o7Gb

ST Food features stories from ST, its sister publications, as well as regional and international publications. There are also videos and dedicated sections for recipes.

Check out the social media section to keep abreast of what ST food writers are noshing on.

You can also follow individual ST food writers on Instagram and Twitter.

Use the handy search tool at the top of the page to navigate the site for ideas on where to eat and what to cook.

Follow ST Food on Instagram and on Facebook @straitstimesfood.

Watch our videos on Instagram Stories and Facebook Stories. Remember to tag and mention us in all your food posts and use the hashtags #StraitsTimesFood and #STFoodTrending.

For a weekly round-up of the latest food news, sign up for the ST Food Newsletter. Happy eating.

• Follow Rebecca Lynne Tan on Twitter @STrebeccatan