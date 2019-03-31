Thai surf and turf
Go Thai with The Straits Times Food Online this week.
Here are two recipes - with accompanying videos - for irresistible Thai-style pork ribs, Kraduk Moo Tod, and a spicy citrusy steamed fish dish called Pla Kapong Neung Manao.
PLA KAPONG NEUNG MANAO (STEAMED SEA BASS WITH LIME AND CHILLI DRESSING)
INGREDIENTS
- 1 whole sea bass (800g)
- 1/3 tsp salt
- 3 stalks of lemongrass, use 15cm from root end
- 220ml chicken or fish stock
- 2 coriander roots
- 20g Thai palm sugar
- 80g garlic, chopped
- 60g shallots, thinly sliced lengthwise
- 7 chilli padi (20g)
- 50ml fish sauce
- 60ml lime juice
- 40g fresh coriander (with stems)
METHOD
- Rinse the sea bass and pat dry. Rub the salt all over the fish including the cavity.
- Stuff the cavity with lemongrass.
- Place the sea bass in the fridge. Remove from the fridge 15 minutes before steaming it.
- To prepare the lime and chilli dressing, bring chicken or fish stock to a boil in a saucepan.
- Add the coriander roots and simmer over low heat for five minutes.
- Add the palm sugar, garlic and shallots and allow the mixture to reach a simmering boil.
- Add the chillies, fish sauce and lime juice.
- Turn off the heat. Bring the dressing to a simmering boil just before the fish is cooked.
- Place the fish with its belly flaps splayed out, on a piece of parchment paper (35cm by 25cm) on a steaming plate.
- Cover and steam for 12 to 13 minutes. The eyes of the fish should turn an opaque white when cooked. Use a fine skewer to pierce the thickest part of the fish. The meat should give way easily if it is cooked through.
- Transfer the fish onto a serving dish and pour the dressing over the steamed fish. Garnish with coriander.
KRADUK MOO TOD (THAI-STYLE FRIED RIBS)
INGREDIENTS FOR RIBS
- 1½ Tbs white peppercorns
- 25g Thai garlic, peeled
- 25g fresh coriander, including the roots, chopped
- 380g soft bone ribs, cut into bite-sized pieces of 4cm by 4cm
- 1 Tbs fish sauce
- 1 Tbs light soya sauce
- 2 Tbs oyster sauce
- 30g palm sugar
- 1 Tbs tapioca flour
- 1 Tbs cornflour
- 400ml cooking oil
INGREDIENTS FOR CHILLI DIP
- 40ml fish sauce
- 30ml lime juice
- 1½ Tbs palm sugar
- 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 2½ Tbs Thai chilli powder
- 1 Tbs roasted rice powder
- 12g fresh coriander, chopped
METHOD
- With a mortar and pestle, crush and grind the white peppercorns. Add the garlic and pound into a paste. Add the coriander and pound into a paste. Set aside.
- Place ribs in a deep dish. Add the fish sauce, light soya sauce, oyster sauce and palm sugar. Mix well.
- Add the coriander mixture, tapioca flour and cornflour. Mix well.
- Place in the refrigerator and marinate for at least an hour.
- Prepare the chilli dip by mixing fish sauce, lime juice, Thai palm sugar, garlic, Thai chilli powder, roasted rice powder and fresh coriander.
- Remove the pork from the fridge 15 minutes before frying.
- Heat the oil in a wok over medium heat.
- Place one-third of the pork ribs into the oil. Lower the heat to medium-low and fry for six to eight minutes until the ribs are browned and cooked through. Remove and place the ribs on kitchen paper to drain off excess oil.
- Cook the remaining pork in two batches. Ensure there is enough space between each piece of pork rib to prevent them from sticking together and ensure they fry evenly.
- Serve the pork ribs with the chilli dip on the side.
