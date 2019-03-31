Thai surf and turf

Go Thai with The Straits Times Food Online this week.

Here are two recipes - with accompanying videos - for irresistible Thai-style pork ribs, Kraduk Moo Tod, and a spicy citrusy steamed fish dish called Pla Kapong Neung Manao.

• Go to straitstimesfood.com for recipes, news on latest food trends and more. Follow our social media accounts on Instagram and Facebook @straitstimesfood.

PLA KAPONG NEUNG MANAO (STEAMED SEA BASS WITH LIME AND CHILLI DRESSING)



ST PHOTOS: HEDY KHOO



INGREDIENTS

1 whole sea bass (800g)

1/3 tsp salt

3 stalks of lemongrass, use 15cm from root end

220ml chicken or fish stock

2 coriander roots

20g Thai palm sugar

80g garlic, chopped

60g shallots, thinly sliced lengthwise

7 chilli padi (20g)

50ml fish sauce

60ml lime juice

40g fresh coriander (with stems)

METHOD

Rinse the sea bass and pat dry. Rub the salt all over the fish including the cavity. Stuff the cavity with lemongrass. Place the sea bass in the fridge. Remove from the fridge 15 minutes before steaming it. To prepare the lime and chilli dressing, bring chicken or fish stock to a boil in a saucepan. Add the coriander roots and simmer over low heat for five minutes. Add the palm sugar, garlic and shallots and allow the mixture to reach a simmering boil. Add the chillies, fish sauce and lime juice. Turn off the heat. Bring the dressing to a simmering boil just before the fish is cooked. Place the fish with its belly flaps splayed out, on a piece of parchment paper (35cm by 25cm) on a steaming plate. Cover and steam for 12 to 13 minutes. The eyes of the fish should turn an opaque white when cooked. Use a fine skewer to pierce the thickest part of the fish. The meat should give way easily if it is cooked through. Transfer the fish onto a serving dish and pour the dressing over the steamed fish. Garnish with coriander.

KRADUK MOO TOD (THAI-STYLE FRIED RIBS)



ST PHOTOS: HEDY KHOO



INGREDIENTS FOR RIBS

1½ Tbs white peppercorns

25g Thai garlic, peeled

25g fresh coriander, including the roots, chopped

380g soft bone ribs, cut into bite-sized pieces of 4cm by 4cm

1 Tbs fish sauce

1 Tbs light soya sauce

2 Tbs oyster sauce

30g palm sugar

1 Tbs tapioca flour

1 Tbs cornflour

400ml cooking oil

INGREDIENTS FOR CHILLI DIP

40ml fish sauce

30ml lime juice

1½ Tbs palm sugar

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

2½ Tbs Thai chilli powder

1 Tbs roasted rice powder

12g fresh coriander, chopped

METHOD