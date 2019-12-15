Tender beef in fragrant gravy

Dilys Creation, an eatery serving nasi padang, recently moved from the National University of Singapore Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, to the disappointment of students there.

But it was greeted with joy by office workers at the Infinite Studios building in the one-north area, if the lunch crowd at Dilys is anything to go by.

The eatery is not halal-certified, but its kitchen is run by Muslim staff and uses halal-certified ingredients.

A crowd favourite is its beef rendang, which gets my vote too. The beef is cooked till tender and the gravy is fragrant, without being heavy or overpowered by spices.

Another favourite is the vegetable fritters, which taste as good as anything deep-fried should. They are a good way to get your greens in, I reason, if I ignore that the vegetables are coated in batter, then submerged in hot oil.

A surprise find is the fried long beans with tau kwa. The long beans are still crunchy and carry a fragrance of lemongrass and a lovely hint of sweetness that reminds me of pineapple.

I also sample the chicken satay dish, which is tender and coated with a thick, not-too-sweet sauce.

The price of the nasi padang starts at $3 for three side dishes and $3.20 for one meat/fish and one side, and goes up to $5.20 for two meat/fish dishes and two sides. Beef costs an extra 70 cents.

Besides nasi padang, the eatery also sells cakes, pastries, buns and curry puffs. Its fat curry puffs ($1.20 without egg, $1.50 with egg) and sardine puffs ($1.20) are stuffed full of soft, moist potatoes and sardine - good for those days when an apple just won't do for a snack.

DILYS CREATION

01-03A, 21 Media Circle; tel: 6262-4520; open: 7am to 5pm (Mondays to Fridays) Rating: 3.5 Stars

I particularly like the old-school sugar doughnuts, which have a firm bite. They are the absolute best way to round off your meal.