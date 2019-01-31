Teck Kee Tanglin Pau shutters early as buns sell out

Heritage brand Teck Kee Tanglin Pau called it a day last night after its three outlets sold out its buns.

Fans snapped up the buns at the outlets in Killiney Road, Bukit Timah and Serangoon in just a few hours, after news of its impending closure spread on social media. The company first announced on its Facebook page yesterday morning that its last day of operations was today. No reason was given for the closure.

Last night, however, it updated on Facebook that yesterday was its last day of operations. "Thank you for the overwhelming support. We have sold out," it said.

A long queue formed at the Killiney Road branch and by 1.30pm, its popular char siew bun was sold out. More than 1,000 were snapped up, staff told The Straits Times. The Bukit Timah branch ran out of buns by noon.

Mr Adrian Neo, 33, was at the Killiney Road outlet. He told ST that he was sad about the shop's closure as the buns were part of his childhood. "I bought its last siew mai," he said.

Mr Liu Jichang, 69, told Shin Min Daily News that he went to the Serangoon outlet in the morning to buy his favourite lotus seed paste bun, but it was sold out.

Teck Kee Tanglin Pau was established in 1948 and was famous for its buns that were handmade with fresh ingredients.

But those lamenting its closure may not have to despair. A cryptic farewell on its Facebook page suggests that it may not have said its final goodbye.

In a post yesterday, it said: "Thank you for all your support for the past 71 years. Hope to serve everyone again soon."