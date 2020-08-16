Tasty treats, virtual experience

A slew of treats will debut at this year's virtual Singapore Food Festival (SFF). It is held across two weekends - Aug 21 to 23 and Aug 28 to 30 - and there are food bundles, ingredient kits and merchandise worth checking out. They are available for purchase and delivery till Sept 13 on the SFF website (www.singaporefoodfestival.sg) and Shopee (shopee.sg/m/sff2020).

Check out these eight picks.

• For more information and the full list of activities, go to www.singaporefoodfestival.sg

AYAM BUAH KELUAK KIT

What: Ayam buah keluak - chicken cooked in a thick gravy with buah keluak nuts - can be a tricky dish to master.

Learn from chef Malcolm Lee of one-Michelin-starred Peranakan restaurant Candlenut at his free online masterclass (Aug 30, 11am).

Order his ingredient box ($68.50), which includes bone-in chicken, raw rempah, buah keluak paste, kaffir lime leaf, lemongrass, soaked buah keluak and tamarind water.

MILO DINOSAUR DOUGHNUTS

What: A decadent doughnut ($24 for six, available from Friday) filled with Milo custard, topped with a Milo cookie and dusted with Milo powder. A take on the popular Milo Dinosaur drink, this is a showstopper of a doughnut by Burnt Ends Bakery, an offshoot of one-Michelin-starred restaurant Burnt Ends in Teck Lim Road.

You can also learn how to make your own doughnuts online for free from Burnt Ends' chef Dave Pynt and pastry chef Teresa Tan on Aug 29 at 2pm.

DAMN EASY HOKKIEN MEE

What: Hokkien mee cooked in under 15 minutes? With Slake restaurant's Damn Easy Hokkien Mee food bundles (from $45), the process will be a breeze.

The bundles include pre-charred noodles and a smoked pork and prawn shell broth as well as prawns, clams and crispy lard.

You also get a bottle of Slake's housemade XOXO crispy chilli made with dried scallops, shrimp and anchovies to add to your noodle and rice dishes.

Watch the free masterclass (Saturday, 7pm) where Slake's chef Tan Huang Ming, along with Filipino chef-restaurateur Margarita Fores, will demonstrate how to whip up the dish.

HAINANESE CHICKEN RICE PRETZ

What: Snack on your favourite chicken rice - in the form of a crunchy biscuit stick ($1.60 a box).

It is a collaboration between Pretz - by Japanese food company Glico - and local establishment Wee Nam Kee Chicken Rice.

Dip the sticks into chicken rice chilli for an added punch. Where: Available at FairPrice and Prime supermarkets, Don Don Donki outlets, Cheers convenience stores and Foodpanda

PRAWN OTAH COOKIES

What: Home-grown chain Cedele's slightly spicy cookies ($9.80 for a box of 10) are made with a blend of ingredients including lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, coconut milk, dried prawns and shallots.

Almond flakes in the cookie batter add to its crunchy texture, making it hard to stop at one piece.

Cedele's founder Yeap Cheng Guat's top tip is to crumble the cookie and sprinkle it on bread. Where: 13 selected Cedele outlets, including City Square Mall, Waterway Point, and Great World City and online at www.cedelemarket.com.sg

CALAMANSI MERINGUE TART AND MINI ECLAIRS

What: Pastry chef Cheryl Koh - known for her delicate tarts under the Tarte by Cheryl Koh brand - is offering a calamansi meringue tart ($11 for an 8cm tart, $45 for a 16cm tart), instead of the usual lemon meringue version.

In line with National Day, she also has mini eclairs ($18 for a box of eight) that are covered with a red or white glaze. The red hibiscus glazed eclair has a dark chocolate filling, while the white eclair has a Tahitian vanilla filling.

For the festival, chef Koh will also teach a free eclair-making masterclass online on Aug 23 at 2pm.

LOCAL FOOD THEMED T-SHIRTS

What: Wear your favourite local dish with pride. Japanese retailer Uniqlo has collaborated with local artist Mandy Kew to launch a "Food, with Passion" collection (from $24.90) featuring eight local food designs such as nasi lemak, roti prata, chicken rice and kueh salat.

Customise your T-shirt with themed stickers or insert text and photographs as part of Uniqlo's T-shirt printing service at its flagship Orchard Central store.

SINGAPORE-INSPIRED COCKTAIL KIT

What: Customise your own tipple at home, with a free cocktail-making masterclass (Saturday, 4.30pm) by cocktail bar Nutmeg & Clove's co-founder Colin Chia.

His ingredient box ($88) includes the components to make three cocktails - the Singapore-inspired Roses & Litchis, the classic Hendrick's Gin and Tonic with cucumber and Chrissy Negroni - and a set of bar tools.